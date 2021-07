This article first appeared in The Edge Malaysia Weekly, on July 5, 2021 - July 11, 2021. IT had been billed “the IPO of the year” and the largest China listing in the US since e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s debut in 2014. Yet, when Beijing-based Didi Global Inc, the Uber of China and “the world's largest mobility technology platform”, began wooing investors on a virtual road show two weeks ago, it was clear that there was little enthusiasm for yet another ride-hailing firm. Even a last-minute attempt to drum up interest by touting Didi’s global ambitions to become the “world’s largest one-stop transportation platform” and operator of vehicle networks was not enough to move the needle.