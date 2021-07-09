Bolt Seeks $300M+ In Next Fundraising Round
Bolt Financial Inc., hopes to raise at least $300 million in fresh capital in its next fund-raising round, sources told Bloomberg. The San Francisco-based startup specializes in technology for online retail checkout and “is eyeing a significantly higher valuation than the roughly $850 million it was valued at in a funding round last year,” the report said, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation. The target is $3 billion or more, per Bloomberg’s anonymous sources.www.pymnts.com
