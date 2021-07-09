The Top 13 Things to Do in the Riviera Maya
The Riviera Maya is a 100-mile stretch of coastline along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, starting just south of Cancun and continuing to Tulum and the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve. There are several destinations along this route, most notably Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, and Tulum. Still, no matter where you choose to stay, know that there is lots to explore all along this fascinating coastline. You'll find exquisite beaches, upscale resorts, archaeological sites, ecological reserves, water parks, cenotes, and outstanding Yucatecan gastronomy. Here are a few of the things you should do on a visit to this beautiful region.www.tripsavvy.com
Comments / 0