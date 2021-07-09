The Top 13 Things to Do in the Riviera Maya

You know about the beaches and theme parks, but do you know about the haunted dolls and mermaids?. Florida is famous for its world-class theme parks, sandy white beaches, and, sometimes, its ability to reach 1,000% humidity. Less well known are its bizarre, quirky, and downright unusual tourist attractions. These spots may not draw the millions of tourists that flock to Disney or Miami Beach, but they’ve certainly become famous in their own right. If you want to take an offbeat detour on your next visit to Florida, consider this list of tourist attractions your road map to kitsch.