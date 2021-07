We have all heard the rules about wine. We are told to stick to red for meat, white for lighter fare like fish and poultry, and rosé, which can be paired with a porterhouse or salmon. But we are here to tell you that while a good prime rib can mellow out the taste of the tannins in a Cabernet Sauvignon and the creamy taste of a Chardonnay enhances the mild, milky flavor of cod; sometimes it is ok to break those rules.