Edward Jones Financial Advisors rate firm Highest in Overall Employee Advisor Satisfaction, according to J.D. Power
For the 12th time, financial services firm Edward Jones ranks “Highest in Employee Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms” by J.D. Power. Based on responses from Edward Jones financial advisors, the firm earned an overall score of 890 points out of 1,000. This compared to the average score of 743 among the eight employee-channel firms measured by the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study.www.oc-breeze.com
