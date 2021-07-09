Cancel
Mental Health

Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic soothes the soul — and could serve as a much-needed balm to caregivers stressed out by COVID-19. In an innovative program in Pennsylvania, the office of Gov. Tom Wolf is partnering with the state’s Council on the Arts to provide art and music therapy to help front-line, essential caregivers to manage their mental health. “Music therapy, once regarded as somewhat fringe, has received significant focus in research in recent decades, with results indicating that it can positively impact both physical and mental maladies,” according to an editorial in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “One of the best-known examples of the effectiveness of modern music therapy is the experience of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who, after taking a bullet to the brain during an assassination attempt, learned to speak again in part due to music therapy interventions. With the help of her therapists, Giffords literally rewired some of the speech pathways in her brain, an impressive demonstration of music’s ability to influence neuroplasticity.” The thrust of Pennsylvania’s program will be to reduce stress and address trauma. “Study after study has indicated that music therapy can promote positive changes in mood, reduce blood pressure, relax muscle tension and improve psychological health and resiliency,” the editorial stated. Further, a 2020 study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that listening to music, playing an instrument or singing can reduce the body’s level of cortisol, the stress hormone. That, in turn, can help improve sleep, memory and brain function. We hope to see programs like this in Virginia, and encourage those who are suffering from stress to turn to tunes for relief.

