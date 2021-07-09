Cancel
Video Games

Indie monster catcher JRPG, Nexomon, will soon be coming to consoles for the first time

By Alexander Cope
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexomon is a turn-based, monster catcher JRPG developed by Vewo Interactive Inc and published by PQube. PQube and Vewo Interactive Inc have announced that the original Nexomon will soon come to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. Nexomon is the precurssor to 2020's indie, monster catcher JRPG, Nexomon: Extinction....

