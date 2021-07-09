Cancel
Wells Fargo is closing your personal line of credit account. Here's what happens next

SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article, Wells Fargo is closing your personal line of credit account. Here's what happens next, originally appeared on CNET.com. Wells Fargo is shutting down all existing personal lines of credit in the coming weeks and will no longer offer the product to customers. The bank previously offered revolving credit lines from $3,000 to $100,000, which were marketed as a way for customers to finance home renovations or consolidate credit card debts. The news sparked outrage among consumers and advocates after Wells Fargo warned that the change could impact customers' credit scores.

