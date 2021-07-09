Wells Fargo is closing your personal line of credit account. Here's what happens next

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - At a time when mergers and capital raising are going through the roof, who would be Wells Fargo (WFC.N)? The U.S. bank is one of the country’s biggest but barely dabbles in advising on deals, or the riskier kinds of business in which peers revel. Of its $20 billion of revenue in the second quarter, just 5% came from trading stocks and bonds, compared with roughly one-fifth at JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N). Still, the $178 billion Wells Fargo is the best performing big bank stock so far this year.