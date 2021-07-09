Review: Hitchin Honey Gin and Honey Rum

Hot honey is good on pizza, biscuits, and not surprisingly, wings. But the hot honey we make for these wings go beyond the usual sweet and spicy notes, with the addition of chili crisp and lime. It’s the cherry on top of these supremely crispy yet low-fuss grilled wings. The secret lies in the prep. Cooking wings low and slow in the oven before grilling is a controversial ask, but hear us out: This allows the excess fat in the wings to render so it’s not dripping into the grill and causing flareups. (Bonus: This means you can prep these wings ahead of time. (You’re welcome!) Once roasted in the oven, toss the wings in a hot honey glaze and finish directly on the grill over medium heat. —Jessie YuChen.