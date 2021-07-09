Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

16425 Lambourne Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Richmond.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning Perkinson-built Foursquare-inspired home on a beautifully landscaped lot in award-winning Hallsley. Downstairs in-law/au pair/owner's suite boasts its own entry, mudroom, laundry, living and bedroom w/ en suite. From the expansive front porch, enter into the enormous vestibule, with study and dining room to either side, both currently used as offices. Beautiful extensive molding throughout the first floor. Over-sized family room, open to the chef's kitchen w/ gas cooking, breakfast nook, island & butler's pantry, which offers beverage station & walk-in pantry. Pass through the expansive mudroom/drop zone w/ built-ins to access the 2-car attached garage. Upstairs, find a bright, open, owner's suite with luxury bath, and 3 more generous bedrooms: 1 with en suite, 2 sharing a jack-and-jill bath. Additional laundry on this floor. Third floor is currently used as attic space, but is ready-to-finish for 400+ additional sf! Outside, the screened-in porch with ceiling fan is sure to be a favorite place to enjoy the lovely backyard, complete with aggregate patio for entertaining, swings for the kids and a white picket fence!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foursquare#Island Butler
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy