16425 Lambourne Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Stunning Perkinson-built Foursquare-inspired home on a beautifully landscaped lot in award-winning Hallsley. Downstairs in-law/au pair/owner's suite boasts its own entry, mudroom, laundry, living and bedroom w/ en suite. From the expansive front porch, enter into the enormous vestibule, with study and dining room to either side, both currently used as offices. Beautiful extensive molding throughout the first floor. Over-sized family room, open to the chef's kitchen w/ gas cooking, breakfast nook, island & butler's pantry, which offers beverage station & walk-in pantry. Pass through the expansive mudroom/drop zone w/ built-ins to access the 2-car attached garage. Upstairs, find a bright, open, owner's suite with luxury bath, and 3 more generous bedrooms: 1 with en suite, 2 sharing a jack-and-jill bath. Additional laundry on this floor. Third floor is currently used as attic space, but is ready-to-finish for 400+ additional sf! Outside, the screened-in porch with ceiling fan is sure to be a favorite place to enjoy the lovely backyard, complete with aggregate patio for entertaining, swings for the kids and a white picket fence!