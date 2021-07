The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TYRON CARLYLE THOMPSON, 44, Manhattan, Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, Domestic battery; rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship 2nd/5yrs, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and Criminal damage to property; Without consent value < $1000; Bond $3500.