Juneteenth commemorated with poetry

Local poets Sylvia Bond and Tonya Sinclair Swindell, recited original poetry on June 19 to commemorate Juneteenth, a newly established federal holiday that commemorates freedom from slavery that was officially granted to all enslaved people in the United States on June 19, 1865. Although The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved men, women and children in Galveston, Texas were not informed until June 19, 1865. Juneteenth, which combines the words “June” and “Nineteenth,” has been recognized and celebrated by many African-Americans over the years, but 2021 was the first year in which it was instituted as a holiday by the federal government.