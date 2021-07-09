Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Juneteenth commemorated with poetry

By Staff Reports
Suffolk News-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal poets Sylvia Bond and Tonya Sinclair Swindell, recited original poetry on June 19 to commemorate Juneteenth, a newly established federal holiday that commemorates freedom from slavery that was officially granted to all enslaved people in the United States on June 19, 1865. Although The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved men, women and children in Galveston, Texas were not informed until June 19, 1865. Juneteenth, which combines the words “June” and “Nineteenth,” has been recognized and celebrated by many African-Americans over the years, but 2021 was the first year in which it was instituted as a holiday by the federal government.

suffolknewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Person
Langston Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Poetry#Museum#Slavery#The News Herald Local#African Americans#Waterman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

Juneteenth celebrated in downtown Newnan

Coweta residents celebrated the second annual Juneteenth at First Avenue Park on July 11. The event was previously scheduled for June 19, but was postponed to this past Sunday because of weather. It was organized by the Beyond the Streets Task Force and the African American Alliance. Providing security at...
Flint, MImycitymag.com

Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day

A little rain could not keep Flint citizens from enjoying an amazing Juneteenth Celebration! Parade of Champions Grand Marshall Claressa Shields wowed the crowd! Just a small part of a wonderful and historic event in Downtown Flint. Photography By Timothy Jagielo.
SocietyMartha's Vineyard Times

Truth about Juneteenth will prevail

Abigail McGrath’s informative essay of June 24, 2021, about the new national holiday Juneteenth, is essential to a full understanding of slavery in America. Ms. McGrath’s observations could and should be the basis for discussion in schools and other venues. As a septuagenarian Caucasian, I will never feel the rage...
MusicSentinel

Black Poetry: The Intersectionality of Race and Prose

Poetry has always held a special place in the Black community. It has been one of the most prominent art forms used by African Americans and has spread its roots across the Black diaspora. During the civil rights era, prominent poets such as Langston Hughes used the medium to express political sorrows and the struggles of the Black community. Other poets such as W.E.B. Du Bois, Robert Hayden and Ruby Dee also used the medium to express their frustrations and views of the fight for civil rights.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Poetry workshop taking place today

Lost Horse Press and the Sandpoint Library are teaming up to offer a poetry workshop featuring poets Mark Neely and Thomas Mitchell today, July 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sandpoint Library. Titled "Find Your Voice," the workshop will explore techniques and methods for developing your poetic...
SocietyJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

St. John's hosts poetry events

The inaugural Wonder in Wyoming Festival combines some of the most powerful and profound poetic voices in the world under the banner and grandeur of the Tetons this week. This two-day festival brings seven nationally acclaimed poets for a weekend of liturgically inflected poetry readings, workshops and meaningful conversation. The event is hosted by the non profit EcoTheo Collective in collaboration with St. John’s Episcopal Church and supported by the Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming.
Portland, OReastpdxnews.com

Juneteenth joyfully celebrated in Powellhurst-Gilbert

In the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, a Juneteenth commemoration is underway. There were many Juneteenth celebrations around the nation held on June 19; but the only one we know of in East Portland was in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, on the block on which Leroy Barber lives. He’s also known as Portland’s own Black Santa.
Woodland Park, NJmypaperonline.com

Poetry Contest

Woodland Park’s Alfred Baumann Library saluted the winners of its annual poetry contest at a reading event at Dowling Gardens. The staff sends its thanks to all those that submitted poems. Winners in attendance at the event read their poems. All winning poems will be published and bound in a...
Denton, TXrobsonranchpioneerpress.com

Juneteenth and Black Music Month Celebration

Art, food, history, music, and dancing! These were all part of the recent Juneteenth and Black Music Month celebration hosted by the Robson Ranch African American Social Group (AASG). The event was held on June 19, at the Greater Denton Arts Council/Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Georgina Ngozi, Executive Director of the center, kicked off the evening with a heartfelt welcome. Ms. Ngozi was overjoyed to see the place filled with people of color. A rarity at her facility. The AASG committee vowed to continue to patronize the center.
Greenfield, MARecorder

Celebrating local poetry

Over the next several weeks, the Recorder will publish a selection of finalist poems in this year’s Poet’s Seat Poetry Contest. The first selection of poems was published last week. Winners will be announced after all the poems have been published. Under normal circumstances, finalists read their poems in front...
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

CG combat veteran releases book of poetry

CASA GRANDE — With his newly published book of poems, “A Patriot’s Journey: Forging Hope,” Casa Grande resident Joshua Dickey hopes to help other veterans and their families open up about the long-lasting psychological impacts of war and trauma. Dickey is a combat veteran who served three tours of duty...
Palm Beach, FLpalmbeachlwp.com

Virtual Poetry Fest Coming January 10-15

PALM BEACH POETRY FESTIVAL Returns Virtually for Six Days of Workshops, Craft Talks and Readings, January 10-15, 2022. Yusef Komunyakaa and Aimee Nezhukumatathil to Headline 18th Annual Poetry Festival Along with Faculty Poets Kim Addonizio, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Chard deNiord, Mark Doty, Yona Harvey, John Murillo, Mathew Olzmann & Diane Seuss.
Bartlesville, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Library offers free poetry workshop series to teens

The Bartlesville Public Library is offering a free poetry workshop series in July for area teens. Morris McCorvey, renowned local poet, actor and community leader, will lead a free poetry workshop for middle- and high-school participants. No registration is required. In keeping with the Summer Reading Program’s “Tails and Tales”...
Festivalsouthernminn.com

PEOPLE'S POETRY: Happy Fourth of July!

Brought us kids much joy. and always, some local clowns. a guy with a shovel, picked up horse’s poo. confiscated, by angry dads or moms. those fireworks didn’t amount to very much. It was so very peaceful in those times,. folks displayed their loyalty to the USA,. bootlegging was the...
Politicsalextimes.com

Your Views: Why the rush on Juneteenth?

When Rev. Martin Luther King Day was first introduced, there were years of highly visible debate before Congress acted, and a year or so before implementation. Many states had already enacted their own versions. Contrast that with Juneteenth: rushed into law the day after a Congress full of spineless Republican opposition caved on command from its leadership, even though only a few states had laws recognizing this as a holiday and it was not on the general public’s radar.
Dayton, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

First ever Poetry Slam at CCRLD

DAYTON-On Tuesday, July 13, from 6:30 - 8:00 pm, Columbia County Rural Library (CCRL) will host its first-ever "Poetry Slam". "What is a poetry slam?" you ask. Well, poetry began as a part of an oral tradition that included poets sharing and performing aspects of their poems. A slam is a poetry competition where poets perform original works, either in teams or solo, in front of an audience that also serves as judges. "The structure of the traditional slam was started by construction worker and poet Marc Smith in 1986 at a reading series in a Chicago jazz club. The competition quickly spread across the country, finding a notable home in New York City at the Nuyorican Poets Café." ("A Brief Guide to Slam Poetry," poets.org)
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Poetry Open Mic planned

MARQUETTE — Peter White Public Library hosts a Poetry Open Mic in conjunction with Pyre Publishing on the Front Street steps of the library. Bring something to read, and get your poet on. Open to all levels of readers and writers. Takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday.
Books & LiteratureDaily Independent

Regional Poetry

His tiny face as soft as Spring his breathing light and slow,. he sleeps his dreams in magic bed where rainbow ponies go. I wonder as I watch him grow just what he'll come to be,. I wonder if those eager eyes will see the things I see. Will he...
PoliticsFulton Sun

Commentary: Commemorating Independence Day

Freedom, fireworks, barbeques, parades, summer fun and all things red, white and blue — the Fourth of July is one of the best days of the year. There is something about our entire nation coming together to celebrate our independence and being American that makes me beam with pride to be a citizen of this country. We are the greatest nation in the world, and the way we celebrate Independence Day is a perfect display of our patriotism and celebration of another year of American prosperity.
New York City, NYthethreetomatoes.com

July Poetry

Enjoy these inspirational and thought-provoking poems from our poets!. Sleepless Night Words swirl in my head Trying to make sense of it all The latest trend Seems to be pandemic fallout Why else would people from my past Suddenly be contacting me? Out of the blue Does this strange new world Make us seek the security of long ago? Lonely No More My lonely, lonely Lonely life Is lonely no more Waking up happy Is a gift To be savored ~ Stephanie Sloane, author of Dear Me: Poems of Loss, Grief, and Hope in New York’s Darkest Days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy