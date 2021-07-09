Q2 GDP Forecasts: Around 9%

The British pound is in negative territory on Thursday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3760, down 0.29% on the day. There are no British events on today’s schedule, and predictably, the pound is having a quiet day. The week will end on a busy note, with a data dump out of the UK early on Friday. GDP for May is expected to slow to 1.7% MoM, down from 2.3% in April. The forecast for Manufacturing Production for May is more positive, with a consensus of 1.0%, compared to -0.3% beforehand.