Q2 GDP Forecasts: Around 9%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
