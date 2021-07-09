Cancel
Q2 GDP Forecasts: Around 9%

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 8 days ago

We continue to track 2Q GDP growth of 9.5% qoq saar. [July 9 estimate]. We left our Q2 GDP tracking estimate unchanged at +8.5% (qoq ar). [July 9 estimate]. The New York Fed Staff Nowcast stands at 3.2% for 2021:Q2 and 3.8% for 2021:Q3. [July 9 estimate]. And from the...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

#Real Gdp#Ny Fed#New York Fed#Bofa#The Altanta Fed
