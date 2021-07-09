Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Kasie Hunt, an NBC News correspondent viewed as being on the rise in recent years, is leaving the NBCUniversal outlet. Hunt surprised viewers Friday on her early-morning MSNBC program, “Way Too Early,”by revelaing that she was doing her last broadcast of the show. “This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you,” she said, vowing to reveal details of “my new adventure in the next few weeks.” An MSNBC spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment on Hunt’s departure. Hunt, who was also working as NBC News’ Capitol Hill correspondent, has been with the network since 2013. She has gained increasing prominence in recent years, and held forth on a Sunday night MSNBC program, “KasieDC,” before taking over the cable-news outlet’s early-morning slot on weekdays. More to come….