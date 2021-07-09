Cancel
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Eric Adams, Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City. __. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. ___. CBS’ “Face the...

Kasie Hunt Leaving NBC News, MSNBC

Kasie Hunt, an NBC News correspondent viewed as being on the rise in recent years, is leaving the NBCUniversal outlet. Hunt surprised viewers Friday on her early-morning MSNBC program, “Way Too Early,”by revelaing that she was doing her last broadcast of the show. “This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you,” she said, vowing to reveal details of “my new adventure in the next few weeks.” An MSNBC spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment on Hunt’s departure. Hunt, who was also working as NBC News’ Capitol Hill correspondent, has been with the network since 2013. She has gained increasing prominence in recent years, and held forth on a Sunday night MSNBC program, “KasieDC,” before taking over the cable-news outlet’s early-morning slot on weekdays. More to come….
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo calls Fox News a 'disgrace' for not informing viewers that Tucker Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously

On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo railed against Fox News for not warning viewers not to take Tucker Carlson seriously. This was in response to baseless claims Carlson made a night earlier, stating that FBI operatives organized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cuomo pointed to a defamation lawsuit involving Carlson that Fox won last year by arguing that no reasonable person would take him seriously.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suffers ratings implosion

“Resistance” television has been having a rough go of it lately. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has suffered a roughly 80% decline in viewership in the 25-54 age demographic since President Donald Trump left office, the Washington Free Beacon reports, citing data provided by the Nielsen Media Research. In May, just...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

The hosts who replaced Rush Limbaugh just aired their first segment and it’s embarrassing

For decades, Rush Limbaugh was the lightning-rod of American political discourse. His racist invective, homophobic bile, and misogynistic tirades drew scorn and controversy, and even inspired a massive advertiser boycott. Limbaugh’s legendary toxicity even supplanted my income for a spell: In 2011 and 2012, a Democratic operative paid me to call into Rush Limbaugh’s show and debate him. I was given bonuses whenever Limbaugh got flustered and the segment went viral. Even in death, Rush Limbaugh was polarizing — Fox News spent the day broadcasting hagiographies of him, and leftist Twitter made the macabre hashtag #RotInHellRush trend.Given that history of...
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Meghan McCain Net Worth: What’s Her Salary In ‘The View’?

Meghan McCain is leaving ABC's "The View" after the show's current season ends in late July. The TV personality was said to be earning an annual salary of $1 million in 2019. Meghan McCain has announced her decision to leave “The View” after serving as co-host on the ABC daytime talk show for four years. Here's how much she earned during her stint on “The View.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CNN's Chris Cuomo takes indirect swipe at ABC's Jon Karl for trying to 'rehab Trumpers' following Barr report

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo appeared to knock new reporting from ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl but directed his ire towards conservative media. In an excerpt from his upcoming book "Betrayal," Karl detailed a conversation he had with former Attorney General William Barr, who spoke candidly about his interactions with former President Trump and various claims that he had made about the results of the 2020 presidential election.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CBS correspondent admits 'maybe we went about covering' Michael Avenatti 'the wrong way'

A CBS News correspondent appeared to acknowledge on Friday the media's failure in its fawning coverage of disgraced anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti. Avenatti, who became a media darling as the outspoken attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison Thursday for his attempt to extort $25 million from Nike and could face more jail time with other pending legal woes in California.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Megyn Kelly Planning ‘Revenge’ Plot Against Fox News And NBC?

Is Megyn Kelly planning to spill some major media organizations’ dirty secrets? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Megyn Kelly Out For ‘Revenge’?. Early last year, the Globe reported “firebrand TV news star” Megyn Kelly was ready to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Megyn Kelly is dead wrong about January 6

(CNN) — "There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was." That's Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and, briefly, NBC anchor, on the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Yup, that's what she said. (Kelly made the comments on her podcast...

