Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact: How to Redeem a Code on Mobile Devices

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact has been all of the rage since it first started to release last year. The title, which is developed by the China-based studio miHoYo, has blown up across PlayStation, PC, and mobile platforms. And while the game is already mega-popular, one common question that many players (specifically those on mobile) have started to have comes in regard to redeeming codes. And if you have been curious about how this process works for yourself, here's the process behind it.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
China
News Break
Genshin Impact
Related
Hobbiesrockpapershotgun.com

Genshin Impact pity system: what is pity and how does it work?

Like many other gacha games, Genshin Impact’s gambling system (also known as wishing) contains a pity system. While wishing in Genshin Impact can feel painfully uneventful at times due to the game’s low drop rates, the pity system is your friend. Before investing your Primogems and Fates into Genshin Impact’s variety of banners, you should become acquainted (ha!) with the pity system.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Genshin Impact’ Reveals 9 Inazuma Characters, Update 2.0 Landmarks And Gift Codes

Genshin Impact has just aired its livestream revealing its most significant addition to the game since launch, which will arrive close to a year after its release last fall. That would be the expansion into a new zone, Inazuma, home of the Electro Archon Baal, and we got our first official look at what that’s going to contain, outside of an endless stream of leaks and teases we’ve gotten so far.
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s a recap of the Genshin Impact 2.0 stream, including the free item codes

2.0 confirmed, along with PlayStation and miHoyo account links. The Genshin Impact “2.0” stream doesn’t need quotes anymore, as it was fully confirmed this morning on Twitch. After opening up with a lovely piano medley that took place in a live recreation of an area from the game, Dawei opened the stream and teased what it had in store. Inazuma was reconfirmed and the update was titled “2.0,” and we got to see the region in the stream. Here’s a Genshin Impact stream recap.
Worldmmobomb.com

Genshin Impact’s Big Update Arrives July 21, Here’s Stream Codes You Can Use Today Only!

Alright, fellow Genshin Impact fans, today’s a day with exciting news. The game’s next big expansion, “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” will finally bring the nation of Inazuma — along with several new characters — to players that have been waiting (im)patiently for them to arrive. In fact, we don’t have too long to wait as Version 2.0, introduces the island nation on July 21.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Luhua Landscape Genshin Impact: How to Complete Side Quest

Luhua Landscape is a Genshin Impact side quest in Liyue. Various side quests can be found in Liyue. Most of them are interactive ones where you can only receive when you interact with certain characters or locations. Luhua Landscape is a relatively easy one to find and finish. It also...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to collect a Realm Bounty within the Serenitea Teapot in Genshin Impact

With the introduction of the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact, we also saw Realm Bounty get added to the game. This gives players a passive way to earn companionship experience from the game’s housing system. How much Realm Bounty you earn will be impacted by your Adeptal Energy levels, and how many companions you have in the Serenitea Pot.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With New Stealth Release Out of Nowhere

PS5 players have been surprised with a brand new stealth release out of nowhere. Yesterday, the PlayStation Store updated with a PS5 game that PlayStation fans had no idea was coming. In other words, it was a stealth release. More specifically, the PlayStation Store updated with Cthulhu Saves Christmas, a $10 game from Zeboyd Digital Entertainment.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Guide: How to beat Electro Hypostasis with Tips

Electro Hypostasis is a boss-type monster in Genshin Impact. Hypostases are accumulated elemental energies, creating a core of pure elemental energy. A solid shell forms around the core of hypostases protecting its more fragile parts. An Electro Hypostasis, otherwise known as Aleph, is a high-purity Electro entity. It is one of the four Hypostases. The other three are named Beth (Anemo Hypostasis), Daleth (the Cryo Hypostasis), and Gimel (Geo Hypostasis) respectively. Here, we will guide you to beat Electro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Genshin Impact is Getting Cross Save Between PlayStation Consoles and PC, Mobile, and Switch

Popular open-world free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact will reportedly introduce cross save between PS4, PS5, PC, Mobile, and Switch versions of the game with the upcoming Version 2.0 update. The new addition will allow PlayStation users to use the same account on multiple consoles. The news comes just a few days before a Genshin Impact special live stream, where miHoYo will announce further information about the new update.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact codes: free Primogems, Mora, and Enhancement Ore

Looking for the latest Genshin Impact codes? miHoYo's free RPG is a game all about resources: whether it's using them to Ascend characters, enhance weapons, or trying to cobble together enough Primogems to get ten wishes on that sparkly new character. But sometimes it's nice to have a little help. The following codes are a great way of getting free Primogems and Mora without having to do very much at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy