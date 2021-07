Todd Helton is one of the most-revered Colorado Rockies players ever. He spent part of 17 seasons in the major leagues with the Rockies and another two in the minor leagues. Since he spent his entire career with the Rockies, he leads in nearly every offensive category in franchise history including games played (by exactly 1,000 games over Carlos Gonzalez), at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, and walks. He is in the top 10 in average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage (minimum 900 ABs as a Rockie).