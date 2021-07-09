Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Council restores funding cuts to AcA

By KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. – Arts and Culture are on the rebound.

Last year, Acadiana Center for the Arts, AcA, lost about $350,000 in funding.

Now, the Lafayette City Council is stepping in to help.

In a unanimous vote at this weeks' council meeting members increased AcA's budget. They also increased city support for Festival International.

Leaders of the AcA say financial support is crucial right now as the arts are coming back after a difficult 18 months later.

"It brings back money and activity and prestige to the city, as well as just being a resource for people who want to live here, you know, it's one of those reasons that people love to live in Lafayette, it's because of our rich culture and AcA just plays such a central role in keeping that culture rich and alive," said Samuel Oliver, Executive Director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Lafayette, LA
