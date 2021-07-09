Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modoc County, CA

Containment on Juniper Fire increases after burning over 1,000 acres in Modoc County

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODOC COUNTY, Calif. — Containment on the Juniper Fire has risen to 40% on Friday after burning over 1,000 acres in Modoc County. According to US Forest Service (USFS) officials with the Modoc National Forest, the fire is holding at 1,011 acres. The fire began on Monday, July 5, around 17 miles west of Davis Creek, near South Mountain Reservoir, and quickly grew due to hot and dry conditions.

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modoc County, CA
Government
County
Modoc County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Davis Creek, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Containment#Juniper#South Mountain#Us Forest Service#Usfs#The Modoc National Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Death toll climbs past 110 in European floods

The death toll in Germany and Belgium has climbed past 110 after heavy rainfall produced extreme flooding that caused buildings to collapse and trapped people inside their homes. There are at least 60 people that died in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate and at least 43 people who died in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy