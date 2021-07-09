Containment on Juniper Fire increases after burning over 1,000 acres in Modoc County
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. — Containment on the Juniper Fire has risen to 40% on Friday after burning over 1,000 acres in Modoc County. According to US Forest Service (USFS) officials with the Modoc National Forest, the fire is holding at 1,011 acres. The fire began on Monday, July 5, around 17 miles west of Davis Creek, near South Mountain Reservoir, and quickly grew due to hot and dry conditions.krcrtv.com
