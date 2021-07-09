What if Conor McGregor loses again at UFC 264?

Coming into the first-ever trilogy fight of his career, MMA’s biggest superstar “The Notorious” Conor McGregor faces a seemingly pivotal crossroad. His third fight with top-ranked Dustin Poirier is the only 14th trilogy bout in UFC history. If you look at the books, all trilogies in the UFC ended with the winner of the second fight clinching the decisive third dance (except for two: Sam Stout and BJ Penn). With the second bout going to Poirier via KO, the American definitely has momentum on his side while the pressure is on the Irish megastar to right his wrongs from the last fight.