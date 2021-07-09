Things 2 Do: From the Rose Cup Races to the Lavender and Vintage Festival

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are a few things happening in our area!. Craving breathtaking views and outdoor adventures? Explore The Dalles, just 20 minutes East of Hood River. Located on the shores of the Columbia River, The Dalles is the eastern gateway to the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, fishing, and paddling to your heart’s content. Discover the town’s rich history at one of the impressive museums, or get a taste of the region at a fruit farm or winery. The Dalles is full of flavor.