Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Dalles, OR

Things 2 Do: From the Rose Cup Races to the Lavender and Vintage Festival

By Wesleigh Ogle
KATU.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are a few things happening in our area!. Craving breathtaking views and outdoor adventures? Explore The Dalles, just 20 minutes East of Hood River. Located on the shores of the Columbia River, The Dalles is the eastern gateway to the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, fishing, and paddling to your heart’s content. Discover the town’s rich history at one of the impressive museums, or get a taste of the region at a fruit farm or winery. The Dalles is full of flavor.

katu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
City
The Dalles, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cherry#The Fort Dalles Museum#Bargeway Pub#The Marion County Fair#Rose City Rollers#Portland Opera#3rd Annual#Trail Distilling#Board And Cheesy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
News Break
Hiking
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy