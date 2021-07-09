NY Couple Accused of Beating Teen Theme Park Worker Over Mask Use
A New York couple is being accused of beating up a teenage theme park worker all because he suggested they wear a mask. The Courier-Times reports that a trial has begun for Troy McCoy and Shakerra Bonds, charging them with assaulting a 17-year-old boy, fracturing his jaw and sending him to the hospital for a week. The altercation happened after the young worker confronted the couple for not following the park's mask policy.hudsonvalleypost.com
