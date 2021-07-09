Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

31-Hour Newark SWAT Standoff Ends With Police Returning Fire On 42-Year-Old Suspect

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAOWi_0asXgsMa00
34 Clinton Pl., Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 31-hour SWAT standoff in Newark ended Friday afternoon when police returned fire on the 42-year-old suspect, police announced.

Detectives from the Essex County Narcotics Task Force were executing a warrant at a Clinton Place home around 6 a.m. Thursday when someone in the house fired shots at officers, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, Sheriff Armando Fontoura and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Officers took cover, evacuated residents in the other apartments at 34 Clinton Pl., and evacuated the homes in the two adjacent homes. As a result, eight people were relocated.

The search warrants were being executed as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation that began in May.

Law enforcement agents spent the next 30 hours in constant communication with the suspect, later identified as Hassan Grimsley, urging him to surrender.

Mental health professionals, friends, family members and neighbors tried to convince Grimsley, who had numerous guns, to come out, authorities said.

Around 12:55 p.m. on Friday, officers were engaging the suspect using less lethal force when he again shot at officers, Stephens and O'Hara said.

Officers returned fire, hitting Grimsley. He was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.

No officers nor civilians were injured.

Stephens said law enforcement at all levels worked together to bring this to a successful conclusion.

He thanked Newark Public Safety Director O’Hara, Essex County Sheriff Fontoura, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio, George Crouch, Jr., the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, and Toby Taylor, the Special Agent in Charge of the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swat#Fbi#Guns#Mental Health#Swat#Newark Public Safety#University Hospital#Bloomfield Public Safety#Fbi#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting In Trenton

First responders were called on a report of a fatal shooting, authorities said. The shooting reportedly occurred before 11 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of North Stockton Street, according to initial reports. An unconfirmed report said that the unidentified shooting victim had died. An investigation was underway overnight. CHECK...
Trenton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Shot Twice In Trenton Dies 2 Hours Later, No Arrests Yet

UPDATED: First responders were called to a report of gunfire late Wednesday in Trenton, authorities said. An unidentified victim, shot twice, died about two hours after shots were fired, according to the Mercer County Prosector's Office. The shooting reportedly occurred about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday near 43 N. Stockton St., according...
Trenton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Shot Twice, Killed In Trenton

The shooting reportedly occurred about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday near 43 N. Stockton St., according to the Mercer County Prosector's Office. An Hispanic victim, who was not immediately identified, was shot twice, an assistant prosecutor said on Thursday. He was taken to Capital Health System-Fuld and pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.,...
Bergen County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: Caller Hospitalized After 'Threatening' NJ Congressman

Law enforcement mobilized quickly after a troubled Bergen County man called U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s office apparently threatening possible violence on Thursday, authorities said. Described by responders as a 32-year-old Oakland man, the mid-morning caller told a staffer at the Democratic congressman’s Glen Rock office that he was “aggrieved over...
Berks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered In Deadly Berks County Home Invasion

Authorities in Berks County are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion in Wyomissing in 2019. Na'il Salamov, 37, was at his Birchwood Road house with his two sons when he was shot by home invaders on May 6, 2019, according to the Wyomissing Police Department and Berks County District Attorney's office.

Comments / 5

Community Policy