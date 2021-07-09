[Review] Netflix’s ‘A Classic Horror Story’ Loses Itself in Borrowed Plot and Tropes

Nothing kicks off the Halloween season better than a good horror movie to get you screaming! Turn the lights down to set the mood, snuggle up with your favorite blanket and bring out the candy corn for a frightful night. If you are a Halloween fan (you probably already know what your Halloween costume will be) you might be looking to add a new horror movie to your collection. Browse through and find the best horror movies on HBO Max. We've rounded up a variety of scary thrills, from creepy clowns to masked killers and more. There are psychological scares like The Shining, all-time classics such as Godzilla, King of the Monsters, as well as flesh-eating plants in Little Shop of Horrors, to name a few. Just be prepared to jump at any creaking noise or shadow around the house as there's a good chance you'll be spooked for the rest of the night.