[Review] Netflix’s ‘A Classic Horror Story’ Loses Itself in Borrowed Plot and Tropes
Paying homage to popular classics can be a tricky thing. It’s a delicate balance between appreciation and appropriation, and testing the boundaries without crossing them takes restraint. With a title like A Classic Horror Story and a logline that nods to formative horror movies, you expect a more pronounced degree of homage in store. But A Classic Horror Story isn’t targeting a specific era or title in horror to pay tribute; it wants to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks. It results in a bizarre, disjointed experience full of great imagery but confused story and messaging.bloody-disgusting.com
