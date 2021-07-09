Cancel
[Review] Netflix’s ‘A Classic Horror Story’ Loses Itself in Borrowed Plot and Tropes

By Meagan Navarro
bloody-disgusting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaying homage to popular classics can be a tricky thing. It’s a delicate balance between appreciation and appropriation, and testing the boundaries without crossing them takes restraint. With a title like A Classic Horror Story and a logline that nods to formative horror movies, you expect a more pronounced degree of homage in store. But A Classic Horror Story isn’t targeting a specific era or title in horror to pay tribute; it wants to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks. It results in a bizarre, disjointed experience full of great imagery but confused story and messaging.

bloody-disgusting.com

