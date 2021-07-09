Genomic Double-Stranded RNA: Does C9ORF72 Cause Viral Mimetic Disease?

A telltale sign of viral invasion, double-stranded RNA sounds cellular alarm bells that touch off a firestorm of interferon. According to a paper published July 7 in Science Translational Medicine, dsRNAs that arise from non-viral sources, including hexanucleotide expansions in the C9ORF72 gene, can also instigate harmful inflammation. Researchers led by Mark Albers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston spotted dsRNAs mingling with TDP-43 inclusions in the cytoplasm of neurons in C9ORF72 mutation carriers who had died with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia.