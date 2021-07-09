Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Battle of Lake Khasan: The 1939 Battle that Doomed Japan's World War II Effort

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 6 days ago

Michael Peck

World War II History,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmMIV_0asXgCjQ00

And it's not the United States.

Battle of Lake Khasan: The 1939 Battle that Doomed Japan's World War II Effort

Here's What You Need To Remember: For all its bluster, Japan had been taught a lesson it would not forget. Or, rather, the tactical lessons would be forgotten five years later, when Japanese soldiers again had to turn themselves into human anti-tank mines in a vain attempt to defeat American Sherman tanks.

This is a story of a battle that was and a war that wasn't.

Between 1938 and 1939, the Soviet Union and the Japanese Empire fought a series of clashes along the border between Japanese-occupied Manchuria, Russian-controlled Mongolia and the Siberian frontier near Russia's vital Pacific port of Vladivostok.

The prizes were the rich resources of Manchuria, and beyond that, which of the two would be the dominant power in Northeast Asia. But even more important was the ultimate outcome of the Manchurian battles, which culminated in Pearl Harbor and the Pacific War between Japan and the United States.

More from The National Interest How Japan's Loss To Stalin In 1939 Doomed The Japanese Empire's World War II Fight In 1938 and 1939 Imperial Japan and the Russia Nearly Went to Full-Scale War
America Went To Great Lengths To Seize Soviet Technology During the Cold War

It might be hard to believe that all this began with a few insignificant hills and steppe. Yet both sides had tangled before. In the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905, the new Japanese Empire—dismissed by the Tsar's forces as racially inferior Asiatics—sank the Russian navy, outfought the Russian army and seized the strategically important harbor of Port Arthur (which the Russians themselves had previously extorted from China). During the Russian Civil War in 1919, Japan sent 70,000 troops to support the anti-Communist White Army. The Imperial Japanese forces nearly annexed Siberia before withdrawing.

There was little love lost between either side, especially in the ultra-militaristic atmosphere of the 1930s. Japan lurched towards fascism while Stalin bulked up Soviet industrial and military power for the inevitable clash with capitalism. Indeed, the Russo-Japanese conflict was in some ways a battle of mirror images. Whether it meant dying for Stalin or the Emperor, both sides cared nothing for how many of their men perished on the battlefield.

The fuse was first lit at the beginning of the 1930s, when Japan's aggressive Kwantung Army—on its own initiative—occupied China's Manchurian territory in 1931, creating a disputed 3,000-mile frontier between Japan and Russia.

The first serious clash of arms erupted during the Changfukeng Incident (known to the Russians as the Battle of Lake Khasan) in July 1938, when a Japanese division attacked Soviet troops on a disputed hill near Vladivostok. After an attack and counterattack that together cost both sides more than 4,000 casualties, the Japanese withdrew.

Lake Khasan demonstrated the strengths and weaknesses of both sides. The Soviets had superior firepower and many more tanks, but with its leadership decimated by Stalin's purges, the Red Army was rigid and its morale fragile. Lacking the armor and artillery firepower of its more industrialized rivals like the Soviet Union, the Japanese relied on spirit and the will to win at all costs. At first, it seemed like the Japanese knew best. The Soviets eventually deployed 350 tanks, but nearly a hundred were destroyed or damaged by Japanese anti-tank teams. At one point, a Japanese bayonet charge had routed Soviet defenders, reinforcing the Imperial Japanese Army's belief that determined men could beat machines.

With neither side eager to start an all-out war, a ceasefire was arranged. And then nearly a year later, the real test of arms came. It began in May 1939 with a clash of puppets, as a few cavalrymen belonging to Russia's Outer Mongolia satellite entered disputed territory near the village of Nomonhan (the Russians called it the Battle of Khalkin Gol), only to be ejected by cavalry from the Japanese-organized Manchuoko army. When the Mongolian cavalry returned, the Kwantung Army decided to teach them a lesson by sending in the 23rd Infantry Division backed by 70 tanks.

The Soviets responded with attacks by 500 tanks and armored cars, a mighty force but unaccompanied by infantry. "The unsupported Soviet tanks and armored cars rolled forward and did blunt the Japanese offensive," writes Edward Drea in a U.S. Army monograph on Japanese forces in the battle. "Japanese troops destroyed at least 120 Soviet tanks or armored cars with Molotov cocktails, 37-mm antitank guns and antitank mines."

The battle lines settled into small patrols and raids, but unfortunately for Japan, there arrived a new Soviet commander named Georgy Zhukov, soon to be the nemesis of Hitler's armies. Just as he later did to the Germans, Zhukov unleashed a mechanized blitzkrieg of infantry, armor and artillery that encircled and destroyed the 23rd Division before a ceasefire was declared.  The Japanese suffered 17,000 casualties while the Soviets lost 10,000 men.

Tactically, the battle highlighted the weaknesses of an infantry-centric army fighting a conventional battle against mechanized forces in open terrain. It also broke the comforting myth that morale beats firepower (though the reverse isn't always true, either, as the U.S. discovered in Vietnam). "Doctrine could only carry it so far when there were too few Japanese tanks and too few artillery pieces to influence decisively the outcome of the battle," Drea writes. "This left the Japanese infantrymen armed with gasoline-filled bottles to face counterattacks by Soviet tanks and infantry supported by artillery."

For all its bluster, Japan had been taught a lesson it would not forget. Or, rather, the tactical lessons would be forgotten five years later, when Japanese soldiers again had to turn themselves into human anti-tank mines in a vain attempt to defeat American Sherman tanks.

But the bigger consequence to history was what didn't happen. In the summer of 1941, as the Soviet Union seemed about to collapse under the Nazi blitzkrieg, Japan had a choice. It could strike north and seize Siberia, while the bulk of the Red Army fought in Europe. Or it could strike south, at the resource-abundant Pacific colonies of the British, Dutch and Americans.

"If successful, a limited Japanese-Soviet war in the Soviet Far East might have tipped the balance in European Russia to Nazi Germany," Drea told The National Interest .

There were many reasons why Japan chose the southern option, including the U.S. oil embargo and the helplessness of Europe's Pacific colonies while their mother countries were occupied by the Nazis. However, another reason for not attacking north was the memory of what happened at Nomonhan.

Stalin was free to transfer his elite Siberian troops from the Far East to Europe, where they threw back Hitler's panzers from the gates of Moscow in December 1941. And Japan chose the Pacific option, thus unleashing a war with America that doomed the Japanese Empire.

Note: The definitive book on Nomonhan/Khalkin Gol remains Alvin Cox's "Nomonhan: Japan Against Russia, 1939."

Michael Peck, a frequent contributor to TNI, is a defense and historical writer based in Oregon. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, WarIsBoring and many other fine publications. He can be found on Twitter and Facebook . This first appeared in 2015.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgy Zhukov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#War Effort#American#Siberian#The National Interest#Tsar#Russians#Anti Communist#White Army#Imperial Japanese#Russo Japanese#Soviets#The Red Army#Manchuoko Army#Mongolian#The Kwantung Army#Infantry Division#U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Country
China
News Break
World War II
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
MilitaryNewsweek

Treasure Hunter Discovers Body of German World War II Soldier

The body of a German soldier who died in World War II has been found buried in the Netherlands by a person searching through fields with a metal detector. The detectorist found the body in the municipality of Best after their equipment fired on pieces of ammunition and the recognition tag of the soldier in the unmarked grave.
PoliticsVoice of America

Hitler's 'War of Annihilation' Caught Stalin by Surprise

“On Saturday, the day before the war, we met with friends in the park,” Red Army engineer Col. Il’ya Grigoryevich Starinov noted years later. “Orchestras and brass bands played, people danced, and we were happy. It was lovely and pleasant,” he wrote in his memoir Over the Abyss. It was...
Geary County, KSJunction City Daily Union

Memories of World War II

Memories at the Museum is an oral history program started in January 2017 with a group of local residents who gathered to remember World War II. Memories at the Museum was suspended due to the pandemic, but it is sure to return soon. In the meantime, the memories shared at that first program are still around to reflect on. The following article was first published in February 2017:
Militaryarcamax.com

30 iconic posters from World War II

Propaganda can be a powerful weapon, capable of arousing passions, unifying communities, stirring up fear, or changing minds no bullet or bomb can do. During World War II, Allied and Axis forces used propaganda posters to spread their messages around the world. Stacker searched Getty Archives to find 30 iconic...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Why Iranian Navy Ships Entering the Atlantic is a Big Deal

Two ships of the Iranian Navy have rounded the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Iranian Navy ships ever to enter the Atlantic Ocean. This comes just days after Iran's largest navy ship caught fire and sank. It appears that the two Iranian ships are heading for Venezuela, which would have significant geopolitical ramifications. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Animated map view of 2 Iranina warships passing around Cape, zoom out to show full route2. Show Shand frigate sailing, then Makran support base ship, Kharg sequence starts3. Kharg ship burns then sinks, show zoom view of 2 ships passing cape4. Zoom out to show route from southern Africa to Venezuela, ship icons arrive in VenezuelaVOICEOVER (in English): The Drive reports that two ships of the Iranian Navy have reportedly rounded South Africa's Cape of Good Hope and appear to be heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The two ships are the frigate Sahand, and the Makran, a converted tanker that looks like it's designed to be a mobile base. This latest news comes two days after the Kharg, one of Iran's largest and most important naval ships, sank after suffering a major fire, the causes of which remain unclear. This would be the first time Iranian naval vessels have operated in the Atlantic and previous reports have indicated that their final destination is in Venezuela, where they might offload a shipment of weapons. While it is still unclear if the ships are carrying any weapons, satellite imagery suggests the Makran is carrying a number of small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass U.S. naval ships in the Persian Gulf. SOURCES: The Drive, CNNhttps://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40926/two-iranian-navy-ships-are-…
GermanyForeign Policy

How the World-War-II Code-Breakers Created the Modern Digital World

If you lived in Britain at the height of the war against Germany, squadrons of Luftwaffe bombers circling the sky were part of the terror of day-to-day life. Britain suffered enormously—and stoically. During the Blitz, which lasted from September 1940 until May 1941, and then returned again in 1944, London alone was hit by 71 major attacks. This is the background to David A. Price’s Geniuses at War, a methodical account of the secret British code-breakers working to decode Adolf Hitler’s wartime communications and figure out when the Luftwaffe would strike. Price recounts that over the course of the war in Britain, 52,000 people were killed by bombing raids and another 8,500 by V-1s and V-2s, winged rockets that inaugurated the age of ballistic missiles. “What you didn’t want to hear was the engine becoming silent, a signal that the machine was about to dive and detonate its 1,870-pound payload,” Price writes.
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Emery Hubbard: World War II Veteran of the Battle of the Bulge

(Note: This is the 17th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country. It is also the second article focusing on World War II. Like Bill Jasper and Henry Martinez [February 13, 2021 issue of The Loop], Mr. Hubbard took part in stopping the massive last-ditch German offensive on the Western Front that began in December 1944, and which is commonly known to Americans as the Battle of the Bulge.)
Militaryquickanddirtytips.com

The Colonel Who Went to War

An unlikely bond forged between a brash American colonel and a British brigadier played a vital role in a devious game of cat and mouse against Joseph Stalin during World War II. There have been many neglected heroes and heroines from history, but few are as colorful, dynamic, and outlandish...

Comments / 0

Community Policy