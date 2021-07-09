Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Legacy Properties Partners With Side To Provide Exemplary Client Service While Increasing Capabilities

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Legacy Properties announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Legacy Properties, a firm that helps buyers and sellers build legacies that endure for generations, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Real Estate License#Legacies#Prweb#Legacy Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
BusinessTimes Union

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
TechnologyTimes Union

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
TechnologyTimes Union

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
Real EstateTimes Union

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
EconomyTimes Union

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
Softwareaithority.com

New Uniphore AI-Driven Capabilities Provide Enhanced Customer Experiences

Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), announced innovative new Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhancements to its portfolio of products. With these additions, the company continues to lead in providing new and exciting options for organizations to deliver transformational experiences throughout the entire engagement cycle – before, during and after contact is made.
EconomyTimes Union

Nest Collaborative Recognized As "Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant" of 2021 by Verywell Family

Independent Recognition Comes on Heels of Multiple Recent Company Milestones. Nest Collaborative, creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform, has been recognized as the “Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant,” following an independent review conducted by Verywell Family, a source of independent evaluation of products and services designed for families. This is the first independent review in a relatively new, but quickly growing category, which has seen major tailwinds as the healthcare industry expands to include virtual care in its suite of offerings.
EconomyTimes Union

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
BusinessTimes Union

ESM Continues Expansion: Meghan Galli Joins Client Services Team

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Meghan brings to ESM 2+ years of experience in client and customer service, budget management, and KPI reporting by way of previous roles. She will be responsible for campaign management and quality assurance, which includes campaign trafficking, pacing, reporting, and management. Galli will serve as a major point of contact between the Account Management team and internal Product teams, working to ensure that all of the planning done in the strategy process translates back into campaign success.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

FirstService Residential, North America's Property Management Leader, has been Selected to Provide Property Management Services for The Pinnacle

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. FirstService Residential, North America’s property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for The Pinnacle on Bayshore, a Tampa landmark since 1975. Built from the post-modern design of well-known architect Lee Scarfone, The Pinnacle’s design earned Scarfone an award from The...
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

vMOX Partners with Mobile reCell To Extend Device Reverse Logistics Capabilities

Enables More Streamlined, Automated and Secure End-of-Life Management for Corporate-Owned Smartphones and Tablets. vMOX, a pure-play managed mobility services (MMS) provider for medium and large enterprises, and Mobile reCell, the only software-based solution for corporate-owned mobile device recovery, today announced a partnership that will allow vMOX to extend its mobile device reverse logistics capabilities. Enterprise clients will benefit from streamlined, automated and highly secure processes for recovering, repurposing, reselling and recycling their corporate-owned smartphones and tablets.
Businesschannele2e.com

PE-Backed Netrix Acquires Managed IT Business Unit From Contegix

Managed and professional IT services provider Netrix LLC, backed by private equity firm OceanSound Partners, has acquired the managed IT services business unit of Contegix. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 415 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
BusinessTimes Union

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
EconomySFGate

Supply Chains Are a Top Driver of Client Demand for Professional Services in 2021, but Some Clients Still Struggle to Realize the Full Value

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. New analysis from ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research shows that problems accumulated over the years with supply chain management and organization suddenly reached critical mass due to COVID-19, making supply chains an emergency priority for clients. This emergency prioritization means that along with M&A and restructuring, supply chains are a top driver of client demand in 2021. However, many providers and clients have been distracted by advanced new technologies in their search for remedies.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Oyster Partners with Industry-Leading HR Service Providers, Further Expanding Its Platform's Capabilities for Distributed Companies

Relying on Oyster's comprehensive, globally deployed platform improves clients' competitive edge and efficiency across multiple HR service areas. LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster®, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today announced a series of powerful upgrades to its Distributed HR platform. New integrations with industry-leading HR services including Firstbase, Teamtailor, and WeWork, further empower Oyster customers to build and manage globally distributed workforces from a single easy-to-use system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy