Ackerman Toyota Welcomes the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition to its Showroom

Times Union
 6 days ago

The sporty sedan is available with a six-speed manual transmission. St. Louis-area drivers who have been looking for a sedan with a trustworthy history that has a sporty exterior should take a closer look at the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition that is now available at Ackerman Toyota. The Apex Edition is available on either the SE or XSE trim levels and there were only 6,000 of these models manufactured.

