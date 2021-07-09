Ackerman Toyota Welcomes the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition to its Showroom

Honda Civic versus Toyota Corolla is one of the most entrenched rivalries in the automotive marketplace. The two small cars are vitally important not only to their makers but also to millions of Americans who depend on them for straightforward, reliable transportation. An all-new redesign of either is rightly expected to upend the compact car segment, which is still strong despite the popularity of SUVs, and neither company wants to get its car wrong. Bringing them together for a comparison test ought to presage a knock-down, drag-out fight, but the 2022 Honda Civic Touring is so much better than the 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE it isn't even funny.