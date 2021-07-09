This week's Paws for the Cause at Huntsville Animal Services

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, while the University of California system said that students, faculty and staff must be inoculated against the coronavirus to return to campuses. The announcements Thursday came amid a spike...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
CVS is stopping the sales of two of its sun care products a day after Johnson & Johnson issued a nationwide recall of five of its sunscreen products. Johnson & Johnson says Benzene, a chemical that causes cancer, was found in some of its product samples, and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The attackers raided the private compound of Haiti’s president before dawn, yelling “DEA operation!” and wielding high-caliber weapons. They tied up a maid and houseboy and ransacked Jovenel Moïse’s office and bedroom. When it was over, Moïse lay sprawled on his bedroom floor. He had been...
WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
Federal prosecutors have charged two men for conspiring to attack the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., with authorities saying the men also tried to coordinate with an extremist militia group. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, “began planning to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the...
MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
