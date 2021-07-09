Florida Panthers play-by-play broadcaster Steve Goldstein will call Miami Dolphins exhibition games

Florida Panthers announcer Steve Goldstein at Pucks for Bucks sponsored by Doris Italian Market & Bakery, EPICA by Vino San Pedro, Florida Panthers, Panthers IceDen & Country Club of Coral Springs, an affiliate of Vantage Hotels. Posted by Maria Pierson

CBS4 reported on Friday that Florida Panthers television play-by-play broadcaster Steve Goldstein would take over for the retired Dick Stockton in calling the Miami Dolphins’ preseason games.

Goldstein, a Weston resident, has hosted pre- and post-game shows for the Miami Dolphins Radio Network from 1995-2004 and 2012-15. He began his tenure in South Florida with then-WQAM (560-AM) in 1994.

Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor is back for a second year as the analyst, and former linebacker/defensive end Kim Bokamper, who will continue to be the sideline reporter.

