Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Jazz Along Welton event will welcome visitors to Five Points

By Liz Gelardi
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivUG1_0asXf4n400

DENVER — Organizers of the Jazz Along Welton are offering free pedicab rides from the convention center to their event in hopes of getting people to explore Five Points this weekend. The live music event coincides with All-Star Weekend activities leading up to Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

"There are other communities like Five Points that would love the love from our community," said LaSheita Sayer, a board member with the Five Points Business Improvement District."

Jazz Along Welton is a three day event beginning July 10. There will be free live music from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Center of Five Points and Cousins Plaza. The full lineup and additional information can be found here .

"It’s great that there’s going to be music again," said Anthony Lopiccolo, co-owner of Goed Zuur.

Lopiccolo is excited for the return of jazz and hopes the event will bring in more customers too. He said every little bit helps, especially after the Five Points Jazz Festival was held virtually last year.

“Financially, it was a big hit. Jazz Fest has always been our biggest day of the year," Zuur said.

The event comes at a time when downtown will already be packed with fans for the All-Star Game, and those visitors will be a welcome boost for business after a difficult year.

"We want to make sure that people get an opportunity to come back to the community, to the corridor, shop at our small businesses, go to our local bars, explore the history that’s a part of Five Points," Sayer said. You can really make an afternoon out of it."

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Fest#Mlb All Star Game#Live Music#The All Star Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy