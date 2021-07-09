Florida Cup: What you need to know about tournament featuring Everton, Arsenal

During a packed slate of MLS, NWSL and Concacaf Gold Cup matches this month, Orlando will also host some of the top names in international club soccer in the Florida Cup tournament.

The annual tournament has become a major offseason event for top clubs in Europe and South America to use as preparation for their campaigns.

Who’s coming to the Florida Cup?

The tournament will host four teams — English Premier League powerhouses Arsenal and Everton; Italian juggernaut Inter Milan; and dominant Colombian side Millonarios.

Inter Milan will come to Orlando fresh off winning the Serie A, the top flight in Italy. Both Arsenal and Everton finished in the middling third of the Premier League last season and are eager to improve for the upcoming season.

As the sole South American team in the tournament, Millonarios will be testing itself against the top caliber of European play.

All four clubs announced plans to bring their full first teams to the tournament to prepare for the 2021/22 seasons. This could include stars such as Bukayo Saka, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette and Romelu Lukaku.

Although this is a friendly tournament, each team will approach this as an opportunity to tune up ahead for upcoming competitive play.

When are the matches?

The tournament will consist of two match days on July 25 and 28.

The first day will feature a pair of semifinals. Arsenal and Inter Milan will start the action at 6 p.m., and Everton and Millonarios will follow for the late match of the evening.

The two teams who lose in the opening day of competition will play in a third-place match at 6 p.m. on July 28. The winning teams will follow in a championship match that evening.

What’s happening around the tournament?

In the past, the Florida Cup was a multiday experience that included concerts and events in partnership with the Universal Orlando Resort. This year’s tournament was reduced due to the pandemic, but the Florida Cup will continue to include events leading up to the games.

This will include a Summer of Soccer watch party this weekend for the final match of the 2020 UEFA Euros tournament between England and Italy. The event will kick off at the Wall Street Plaza at 2 p.m. on Sunday ahead of the match, which begins at 3 p.m.

Guests including mayor Buddy Dyer will be present at the celebration.

Where are tickets available?

Tickets are currently available on the tournament website and on the Camping World Stadium website.

Seating for specific supporters sections will be available for all four clubs. The Arsenal and Everton supporters sections will be located behind the goal on the south side of the stadium for the first day of the tournament while sections for the Inter Milan and Millonarios sections will be located behind the north goal.

Packages start at $44 for one-day passes and $90 for two-day passes.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .