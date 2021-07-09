Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Florida Cup: What you need to know about tournament featuring Everton, Arsenal

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

During a packed slate of MLS, NWSL and Concacaf Gold Cup matches this month, Orlando will also host some of the top names in international club soccer in the Florida Cup tournament.

The annual tournament has become a major offseason event for top clubs in Europe and South America to use as preparation for their campaigns.

Who’s coming to the Florida Cup?

The tournament will host four teams — English Premier League powerhouses Arsenal and Everton; Italian juggernaut Inter Milan; and dominant Colombian side Millonarios.

Inter Milan will come to Orlando fresh off winning the Serie A, the top flight in Italy. Both Arsenal and Everton finished in the middling third of the Premier League last season and are eager to improve for the upcoming season.

As the sole South American team in the tournament, Millonarios will be testing itself against the top caliber of European play.

All four clubs announced plans to bring their full first teams to the tournament to prepare for the 2021/22 seasons. This could include stars such as Bukayo Saka, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette and Romelu Lukaku.

Although this is a friendly tournament, each team will approach this as an opportunity to tune up ahead for upcoming competitive play.

When are the matches?

The tournament will consist of two match days on July 25 and 28.

The first day will feature a pair of semifinals. Arsenal and Inter Milan will start the action at 6 p.m., and Everton and Millonarios will follow for the late match of the evening.

The two teams who lose in the opening day of competition will play in a third-place match at 6 p.m. on July 28. The winning teams will follow in a championship match that evening.

What’s happening around the tournament?

In the past, the Florida Cup was a multiday experience that included concerts and events in partnership with the Universal Orlando Resort. This year’s tournament was reduced due to the pandemic, but the Florida Cup will continue to include events leading up to the games.

This will include a Summer of Soccer watch party this weekend for the final match of the 2020 UEFA Euros tournament between England and Italy. The event will kick off at the Wall Street Plaza at 2 p.m. on Sunday ahead of the match, which begins at 3 p.m.

Guests including mayor Buddy Dyer will be present at the celebration.

Where are tickets available?

Tickets are currently available on the tournament website and on the Camping World Stadium website.

Seating for specific supporters sections will be available for all four clubs. The Arsenal and Everton supporters sections will be located behind the goal on the south side of the stadium for the first day of the tournament while sections for the Inter Milan and Millonarios sections will be located behind the north goal.

Packages start at $44 for one-day passes and $90 for two-day passes.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Dyer
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Concacaf Gold Cup#Florida Cup#English Premier League#Italian#Colombian#Millonarios#The Serie A#The Premier League#South American#European#Uefa Euros#The Inter Milan#Orlandosentinel Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
NWSL
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
UEFA
Soccer
Inter Milan
Related
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Chelsea Transfers: Four alternatives to Erling Haaland

With the Euros now over, transfer season is in full force. Chelsea have been making headlines in the transfer world with the European champions willing to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. With Olivier Giroud departing for A.C. Milan and a potential Tammy Abraham exit, it doesn’t take a genius...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar set to SNUB Tottenham and pledge future to the Italian champions despite interest from new Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici as he has 'no intention' of leaving the San Siro

Tottenham Hotspur could see their long standing pursuit of Milan Skriniar hit another road block, with the defender ready to commit his future to Inter Milan. Skriniar was a target for former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho last summer as he desperately tried to bolster his centre-back line ahead of what proved to be a poor campaign for the north London club on the way to a seventh place finish.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Chelsea chase Federico Chiesa transfer as Tottenham renew Milan Skriniar pursuit

Having slept through Euro 2020 and the Copa America like a giant, menacing bear, the transfer window has awoken, angry and growling, from hibernation. There have already been some high-profile transfers this week, with Rui Patricio swapping Wolves for Roma, Paris Saint-Germain signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Rodrigo De Paul joining Atletico Madrid from Udinese.
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Aubameyang, Martinelli & more spotted in Arsenal’s new kit

Photos of a host of Arsenal’s stars sporting the club’s new home jersey for the upcoming campaign have leaked online on Thursday evening. The kit set to be donned by Mikel Arteta’s players at the Emirates next season will stick to a classic modern feel. A base of red across...
UEFAFOX Sports

Euro Cup 2020: Everything you need to know about the semifinals matchups

The stage is set, and one of the final four teams will take home the 2020 European Championship title. The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinals begin Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London, with Italy taking on Spain (3 p.m. ET, ESPN). The action continues Wednesday, when England and Denmark square off (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) to fill the remaining spot in the final.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal vs. Hibernian friendly: how to watch, match thread, lineups

Arsenal preseason started last week — yeah, we’re there already. Yesterday, the club started preseason camp in Scotland that will see them play Hibernian today and Rangers on Saturday in friendlies. After that, the Gunners travel to the United States to play Inter Milan and either Everton or Millonarios FC, a Colombian club, for a shot at the coveted Florida Cup. Then, it’s back home for matches against Chelsea and Tottenham at the start of August as a final warmup for the Premier League season, which opens with Arsenal against newly-promoted Brentford on August 13th.
UEFA90min.com

Chelsea make surprise approach for Federico Chiesa

Juventus have turned down an approach from Chelsea for Federico Chiesa. Big things are expected from Chiesa this season after he enjoyed a promising maiden campaign last time out, following his move from Fiorentina. The forward managed eight goals and eight assists in 30 Serie A games and also featured prominently in the Champions League. His reputation was further enhanced by his displays for Italy at Euro 2020, where he was one of Gli Azzurri’s best attacking players.
Premier Leaguechiesaditotti.com

Official: Roma Signs Rui Patricio

While Roma GM Tiago Pinto has done an admirable job keeping the club's transfer ambitions under wraps, there was no secrecy when it came to the Giallorossi's quest to replace Pau Lopez in goal. The Spanish keeper did an admirable job in 2021, but once Paulo Fonseca was replaced by José Mourinho, his future in the capital was far from assured. And while Roma was linked to several other net-minders, it didn't take long for the rumor cycle to coalesce around Wolverhampton keeper Rui Patricio.
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Rui Patricio leaves Wolves to link up with Jose Mourinho at Roma

A.S. Roma complete Rui Patricio’s signing for £10m from Wolverhampton Wanderers, ending a three-year spell at Molineux. The Serie A team announced via Twitter. The Portuguese Goalkeeper has become fellow countryman and newly appointed team manager Jose Mourinho’s first signing. The keeper has made 157 appearances for the Wolves and kept 37 clean sheets, including 31 in the Premier League, and has helped the team reach the Europa League quarter-finals.
Sportsmomtrends.com

What You Need to Know About the Summer Olympics

I am beyond excited for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games. For a while it didn't look like they were going to happen, but now it's a GO! Here's what you need to know about the Summer Olympics. The History of the Summer Olympics. The Summer Olympic Games are normally held...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City signs Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas

Orlando City signed defender Emmanuel Mas to a contract through the remainder of the 2022 season. The addition will bolster the Lions backline, which has been beleaguered by injuries throughout the year. Mas signed a contract through the end of the season with an option for an additional year. He will be available for selection in upcoming matches following the completion of his P-1 visa and ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy