Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County DA accused of retaliating against deputy

By Eli Wolfe
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 6 days ago

A deputy district attorney in Santa Clara County claims his office retaliated against him by issuing “unprecedented” security notices after being placed on indefinite leave.

San José Spotlight on Thursday published an op-ed by Daniel Chung , a deputy DA who said the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office put him on paid administrative leave after he wrote unauthorized editorials critical of the office. Chung’s latest piece accused District Attorney Jeff Rosen of several violations, including using political campaign funds to reimburse Chung for a private non-campaign expenditure.

Among the most serious allegations was a claim that Rosen issued “be on the lookout” notices—otherwise known as BOLOs—for Chung after he was placed on leave on May 28. Chung shared copies of the BOLOs and other records with San José Spotlight to corroborate his claims.

Sean Webby, a spokesperson for the District Attorney, told San José Spotlight they would not discuss internal issues. He reiterated this in response to follow-up questions about BOLOs.

“The law prohibits us from talking about personnel matters,” Webby said. “Common sense prohibits us from talking about security matters.”

Related Stories

July 8, 2021

Chung: Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen should be investigated

March 31, 2021

Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen could face first challenger

January 21, 2021

Rosen: Elder fraud and the pandemic

July 20, 2020

Alum Rock community demand answers after DA Jeff Rosen declines to charge contractor

Chung shared both of the BOLOs addressing him with San José Spotlight. The first one was issued May 31 and titled “DDA Daniel Chung Administrative Leave.” The memo, addressed to “District Attorney Office Staff,” states that “DDA Chung is not allowed on County property until further notice.” The memo includes a photo of Chung that he said is from a news interview.

Chung claimed the use of his photo was meant to embarrass him and serve as a warning that if deputies talk to the press, “we’re going to plaster your face on a police bulletin,” he said.

The second BOLO, issued June 2, specifies that Chung is not allowed on county property occupied by or affiliated with the DA’s office. The memo includes a work photo of Chung. Michael Whittington, a captain at the DA’s Bureau of Investigation, sent both BOLOs to all employees at the office.

Chung only learned about the BOLOs after colleagues in the DA’s office contacted him to ask how he’s doing. Chung said he’s only seen a handful of BOLOs issued by the office during his three-plus years of employment—and they dealt with people who physically threatened violence against the office. Chung said he has no record of violence in his disciplinary record.

He said his union immediately reached out to Rosen’s office and asked for a retraction of the first notice, or at least a modification so that it didn’t erroneously ban Chung from all county property. Chung said the union representatives told him they had never seen the office issue a BOLO for an attorney placed on leave.

A representative for the Santa Clara County Government Attorneys Association, which represents Chung, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XELl9_0asXexhn00
Deputy DA Daniel Chung, who is the subject of a security notice claim, is pictured with his boss, District Attorney Jeff Rosen. Photo courtesy of Daniel Chung.

Chung said the district attorney’s office not only violated his confidentiality by broadcasting his employment matter to the office, but also used vague language in the BOLO to create the impression that the administration is legally prohibited from addressing or clarifying.

“You can’t use what’s supposed to be a shield for the employee and use it as a sword by talking about it in the most vague and incomplete terms, and attaching it to an incendiary notice,” Chung told San José Spotlight. “That’s just absurd. You can’t both talk about it and not talk about it at the same time.”

A representative for a deputy district attorneys association in Southern California told San José Spotlight they had never heard of a DA’s office issuing BOLOs for an attorney placed on administrative leave. They said that distributing such a notice would probably violate the confidentiality of an employee’s personnel file.

“You’re not supposed to discuss personnel matters, especially if it’s an ongoing administrative procedure that hasn’t reached a conclusion,” said the rep, who requested anonymity because they did not want to be perceived as intervening in an employment matter. “I’ve never seen that practice in my office.”

The rep had also never heard of an office banning an employee from all county property.

“How is he supposed to pay his property tax?” they said.

The rep noted that a BOLO is appropriate if a person threatens physical violence against an office.

“You always have to be thoughtful about the possibility of workplace violence,” the rep said, adding that district attorneys aren’t supposed to reveal security risk matters.

The first BOLO went out just a few days after the mass shooting at the VTA light rail yard in downtown San Jose, located a block away from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

In the context of recent violence, it’s possible the DA’s office issued the BOLO out of an abundance of caution, a law enforcement leader said.

But Chung said it was an inflammatory and unnecessary gesture because he’s never committed violence in the workplace.

“The only way that word, violence, is even related to me in the office was that I was in the violent felonies division,” Chung said. “If they had some kind of employment history on me, like, ‘Oh, this guy has done physically violent things or said violent things that concern us…’ that would make a little more sense. But (they) have zero history on me.”

Contact Eli Wolfe at eli@sanjosespotlight.com or @EliWolfe4 on Twitter.

The post Santa Clara County DA accused of retaliating against deputy appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 1

San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#District Attorneys#Da#The Da#Bureau Of Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Meet the man looking to oust Santa Clara County’s district attorney

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen has coasted to reelection in all of his races. But progressive public defender Sajid Khan—after months of speculation and criticizing Rosen’s approach to prosecution—will be Rosen’s first challenger. Khan, 38, announced Sunday he’s running for district attorney, marking Rosen’s first opponent since elected in 2010. “The time for transformation... The post Meet the man looking to oust Santa Clara County’s district attorney appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s largest emergency homeless shelter closes

Homeless advocates say dozens of people are left without a roof over their heads after South Hall, one of San Jose’s largest temporary COVID-19 shelters, shut down Thursday. City officials have vowed to help find shelter for all the residents through a nonprofit partner. “Some people went to tiny homes,” homeless advocate Shaunn Cartwright told... The post San Jose’s largest emergency homeless shelter closes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

No Delta variant spike in Santa Clara County—yet

One month ago, millions of Californians celebrated the end of COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. But a new variant of the virus poses an outbreak threat that some experts say is only a matter of time. While people took their masks off for the first time in a year, COVID-19 spread and mutated, mainly among unvaccinated people. Now,... The post No Delta variant spike in Santa Clara County—yet appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Some Santa Clara County workers return to the office

Roughly 15 months after offices across the South Bay shuttered due to the pandemic, some county employees are slowly returning to the workplace. “With our responsibilities, we need people in the office,” Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone told San José Spotlight. “There were always people in the office during the pandemic, but now we’re... The post Some Santa Clara County workers return to the office appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sees increase in value of taxable properties

The value of taxable properties in Santa Clara County rose by 4.6% since last year—showing that the pandemic’s economic impact had a limited reach. “This was not a normal business cycle,” Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone told San José Spotlight. “This was a self-imposed recession, based upon the health crisis.” The total value of... The post Santa Clara County sees increase in value of taxable properties appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The second most expensive place to rent in the country

If you earn minimum wage in San Jose, you either need a roommate or a second job to afford market-rate rent. For the 44% of San Jose’s population that rents their homes, this is likely not a surprise. But a new report describes just how stratified the local rental market has become over the past... The post San Jose: The second most expensive place to rent in the country appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Law EnforcementPosted by
San José Spotlight

EGD: San Jose police doesn’t know what it’s doing with its own tech

During a cool Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, Brian Hofer and his younger brother were driving home to Oakland along I-80 in Contra Costa County. The rental vehicle they were driving, a Kia from the rental company Getaround, was reported stolen from San Jose just the month before. Yet the report was not updated after the... The post EGD: San Jose police doesn’t know what it’s doing with its own tech appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Teachers can’t afford to live in San Jose

Affordable housing remains elusive for young teachers in San Jose, leaving them with long commutes or forcing them to look for jobs elsewhere. The high cost of living in the Bay Area is challenging for new teachers and other employees, including cafeteria workers and groundskeepers, said San Jose Unified School District spokesperson Jennifer Maddox. “It’s... The post Teachers can’t afford to live in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA to discuss remodeling site of San Jose mass shooting

A mass shooting in May left San Jose without light rail service for weeks. Now that VTA has a roadmap to resume service, the transit agency will discuss a budget that, among other things, seeks to rebuild parts of the rail yard damaged in the shooting. VTA’s Board of Directors will discuss funding Tuesday to rehabilitate and rebuild... The post VTA to discuss remodeling site of San Jose mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California StatePosted by
San José Spotlight

Enfantino: California’s Private Attorneys General Act must be overhauled

California’s Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) has made the Golden State even more golden for trial attorneys, while raising litigation challenges via frivolous lawsuits for employers and costing them thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars. In addition to bringing individual or class-action claims, disgruntled employees can sue under PAGA for any alleged labor... The post Enfantino: California’s Private Attorneys General Act must be overhauled appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Chung: Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen should be investigated

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen admires President Harry Truman and believes the popular saying “The buck stops here.” That means that ultimate responsibility for criminal prosecutions and the District Attorney’s Office rests with DA Rosen. Santa Clara County should hold DA Rosen to his own high standard, and he should be investigated. As... The post Chung: Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen should be investigated appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley reps back bay restoration bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The San Francisco Bay could get a $125 million boost to help improve its water quality and restore surrounding wetlands. The House of Representatives passed the San Francisco Bay Restoration Act last month and the Senate recently referred it to the Committee on Environment and Public Works. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose), who co-sponsored the bill,... The post Silicon Valley reps back bay restoration bill appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley pedals closer to region’s first bicycle superhighway

Santa Clara County is planning the region’s first bike superhighway—but a route still needs to be selected. “I don’t see a bicycle superhighway going down El Camino,” Erik Lindskog, a member of VTA’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I think a bicycle superhighway needs to be a little more separate from... The post Silicon Valley pedals closer to region’s first bicycle superhighway appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s low-income schools see large share of police calls

In the last five years, police logged at least 9,200 calls for service to schools in San Jose. A disproportionate amount came from high schools with high populations of minority students or students living in poverty, a data analysis by San José Spotlight found. Seven of the 10 schools with the most police service calls to... The post San Jose’s low-income schools see large share of police calls appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Reid-Hillview Airport toxicity report to be released in August

Santa Clara County has started the process to close Reid-Hillview Airport, but its future—and the supposed danger of lead exposure to surrounding residents—hangs on an upcoming health survey. The survey, conducted by the county, will be released to the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 17, according to county officials. It will examine whether residents in Reid-Hillview’s flight path—the Latino-heavy... The post Reid-Hillview Airport toxicity report to be released in August appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

New proposal calls for investment in East San Jose businesses

Community leaders are calling for San Jose to invest in economic development of the east side, which they say the city has neglected for years. Rolando Bonilla, chair of the San Jose Planning Commission, spearheaded a proposal in June that asked the City Council to purchase vacant retail buildings in East San Jose and then give them... The post New proposal calls for investment in East San Jose businesses appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose closing in on herd immunity for COVID-19

San Jose has partially vaccinated 85% of eligible residents for COVID-19, becoming the first major American city to reach the milestone, according to Mayor Sam Liccardo. Whether that constitutes herd immunity remains to be seen. In partnering with Santa Clara County, the most populous city in the Bay Area has partially vaccinated more than 740,000 residents... The post San Jose closing in on herd immunity for COVID-19 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Dam project leaves Santa Clara County’s largest drinking water source dry

A new earthquake retrofit project will render Santa Clara County’s largest drinking water source out of service for the next decade. Amid a massive drought that’s forced local officials to impose 15% water use reductions, the Santa Clara Valley Water District held a ceremonial groundbreaking on its latest project Wednesday—a large outlet tunnel at Anderson Dam in... The post Dam project leaves Santa Clara County’s largest drinking water source dry appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents defy orders, light fireworks

San Jose residents lit up the night sky on Independence Day, ignoring weeks of pleas and threats from city and county officials to not set off illegal fireworks. The full scope of the evening’s explosive festival is not available yet, but the first batch of data is a mixed bag. The San Jose Fire Department... The post San Jose residents defy orders, light fireworks appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

What stocks do Santa Clara County lawmakers own?

One Santa Clara County lawmaker owns stock in more than 60 companies, including tech giants like Apple, Google and Facebook as well as gas and utility companies such as Chevron and Exelon. The review of public stock holdings for Santa Clara County’s Board of Supervisors follows an April analysis of San Jose councilmembers’ stock portfolios.... The post What stocks do Santa Clara County lawmakers own? appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 1

Community Policy