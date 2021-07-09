Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bollinger, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bollinger; Stoddard; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Bollinger County in southeastern Missouri Northeastern Wayne County in southeastern Missouri North central Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grassy to 9 miles southwest of Leopold to 7 miles west of Advance, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Advance, Leopold and Marble Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH