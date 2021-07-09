Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska South central Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berea, or 14 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Alliance, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte, Alliance Airport, Box Butte Campground, Berea, Flahertys Corner, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH