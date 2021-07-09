Cancel
Sampson County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sampson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Sampson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sampson County in central North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 706 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Clinton, or over Hobbton moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clinton, Roseboro, Garland, Salemburg, Turkey and Hobbton. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

