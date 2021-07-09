Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 407 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Topawa, or 10 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Vamori, Cowlic, Choulic, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, Ali Molina, South Komelik and Itak. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 110 and 120. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

