Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL ALAMOSA...SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crestone Peak, or 29 miles south of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Great Sand Dunes and Crestone Peak.alerts.weather.gov
