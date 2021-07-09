Cancel
Atascosa County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Atascosa, Bexar by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA AND SOUTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1/2 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, Poteet, Somerset, Leming, Sandy Oaks, Von Ormy, Buena Vista, Thelma, Espey, Losoya, Mitchell Lake, Amphion and Braunig Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

