Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Washington The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Henry County in southeastern Iowa Southern Washington County in southeastern Iowa * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olds, or 8 miles north of Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mount Pleasant and Winfield around 615 PM CDT. Mount Union around 620 PM CDT. New London around 625 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Winfield, IA
City
Mount Union, IA
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, IA
County
Henry County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#The Quad Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy