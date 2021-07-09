Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Washington The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Henry County in southeastern Iowa Southern Washington County in southeastern Iowa * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olds, or 8 miles north of Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mount Pleasant and Winfield around 615 PM CDT. Mount Union around 620 PM CDT. New London around 625 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH