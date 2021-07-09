New gameplay trailer revealed for JETT: The Far Shore
In June of 2020, developers Superbrothers and Pine Scented announced JETT: The Far Shore, an exploration-based game centered on flying through vast alien worlds. Much like many other games originally set to release last year, the game had to come out in 2021 instead due to the challenges of development associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. During yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play event, the developers showed a hefty new trailer for JETT: The Far Shore that not only reconfirmed the 2021 release window but also went into more detail over what the gameplay will entail.www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0