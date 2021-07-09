Cancel
Music

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elle Graham

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElle Graham is only 12 years old but she’s already well-established in her career. The young actress is no stranger to being in front of the camera, and she’s shown that she has what it takes to keep up with the industry’s veterans. Elle is best known for her role as Susie in Swamp Thing and Savannah in Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Her range and versatility are stronger than some people who have been in the industry for decades. Since she is likely only going to get better with age, it’ll be interesting to see how Elle’s career continues to grow and develop in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Elle Graham.

