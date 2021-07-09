Shop Til You Drop at Zombie Joe’s Bazaar Bizarre

’s Bazaar Bizarre –a retail pop-up meshing the NoHo theatre’s special brand of interactive weirdness with shopping event– offers more than the usual rummaging through crafts and collectables. The sale is open to the public and free, but the full experience in which audiences enjoy a theater performance tied to the vending elements is something else. Patrons are admitted in small groups for a 15-minute contactless immersion in which another “mysterious hidden marketplace” full of oddities, occult items, and sinister services can be had. Directed by Brandon Slezak and produced by Zombie Joe, the cast of characters includes ZJU actors Megan Colburn, David Dickens, Daniel Palma, Libby Rose, Jess Sabine, Brandon Slezak and more. Beyond the stuff to buy, this evening is about theatrical escape, and if you’ve ever been to one of Zombie Joe Underground’s shows (like their 50 Hour Drive By Festival or their Urban Death shows) you know that this kind of dark entertainment is always a deal. July 7-11, 7-10 p.m. Sale free; show $10. Ages 15+; no advance tickets, walk up only. www.ZombieJoes.com.