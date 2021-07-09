Iona man accused of running car over owner

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested an Iona man who they say seriously hurt a family member with a car. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home near Iona Road and 25th East on Sunday after they were told that Randy Scott Rigby, 19, had taken a car without permission. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, as deputies were on the way, Rigby had returned with the car and allegedly ran over a man, who called 911.