Auction to start July 10 for banners in downtown Brentwood
BRENTWOOD It’s time to open your wallets and make a bid for those beautiful custom banners you see hanging from lampposts in downtown. The Art Guild of the Delta is holding its fifth annual Banner Up! Event starting Saturday, July 10, wrapping up on Aug. 31. Banner Up! provides local artists with the opportunity to create public art on 68 vinyl banners 2 feet wide by 4 feet high that are hung throughout Brentwood’s beautiful downtown throughout the summer.www.thepress.net
