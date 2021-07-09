Auction to start July 10 for banners in downtown Brentwood

Tastemade And Realtor.com® Announce Season Two Of Beyond The Block, Premiering July 22 On Tastemade. LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tastemade and Realtor.com® announce the second season of their award-winning long-form series, Beyond the Block, which will premiere on Tastemade's streaming network on July 22nd. The five-episode season will see REALTOR® Andrew Tyree take first-time homebuyers on a journey through their cities, helping them find the best neighborhoods, and homes, for them. According to recent survey data, one third of this year's potential home buyers were purchasing for the first time, making the series more timely than ever.