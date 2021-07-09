Cancel
Chiefs' Clark charged with possession of firearm, could face jail time

By Michael McClymont
theScore
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark has been charged with possession of an assault weapon and could face up to three years in prison, TMZ Sports reports. The L.A. County District Attorney's office confirmed the charge to NFL.com. The two-time Pro Bowler was arrested in California in March after two...

NFLPosted by
FOX2Now

Chiefs’ Frank Clark will participate in training camp despite charges, Reid says

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — When Kansas City Chiefs veterans report to training camp next week, defensive end Frank Clark will be be there, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “Frank will be here. We’ll go forward with that. Obviously we keep tabs on it,” Reid told reporters Friday after rookies and quarterbacks reported to camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
NFLchatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs ‘badly need’ Xavien Howard

With reports indicating displeasure with his current contract for quite some time now, analysts from around the league have had the opportunity to speculate about Howard’s next landing spot. But now that a trade is almost certainly imminent, landing spot predictions are really starting to fly. According to ESPN NFL...
