Chiefs' Clark charged with possession of firearm, could face jail time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis felon has been charged with illegally being in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. Charges have been filed against 25-year-old Nicholas Robert Briski-Smith, who has also been taken into custody. He had “probable cause pickup” warrants for two recent alleged felony assaults, including one that involved a shooting. Officers reported they recently saw Briski-Smith leave his residence and drive away in a stolen vehicle. While placing him under arrest, officers found a loaded shotgun affixed to his chest. A search of his residence uncovered at least one other firearm and additional rounds of ammunition. Because of his prior convictions, he’s prohibited from possessing either. The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minneapolis Police Department. More On WCCO.com: Woman Found Beheaded On Shakopee Sidewalk; 42-Year-Old Man Arrested Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scheme That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars Minnesota Weather: Scent Of Smoke Fills The Air As Wildfire Haze Reduces Air Quality WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation