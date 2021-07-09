Legacy Properties Partners With Side To Provide Exemplary Client Service While Increasing Capabilities

Legacy properties is a term used in real estate to describe properties with unique features that have become incredible values passed down to other generations. Every once in a lifetime, these legacy properties enter the market when the owners decide that it’s time for another family to enjoy the lifestyle they once led. When these properties are listed, we think about how they offer buyers the opportunity to invest in a legacy for their own family, how they are incredible values unlikely to be offered anytime soon, and we also think about the stories behind them.