Real Estate

Legacy Properties Partners With Side To Provide Exemplary Client Service While Increasing Capabilities

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Legacy Properties announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Legacy Properties, a firm that helps buyers and sellers build legacies that endure for generations, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.

