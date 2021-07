Another undisputed champion will be crowned on Saturday night, as Jermell Charlo faces Brian Castano for all four junior middleweight world titles. Charlo enters the fight as the favorite, but this fight won't be easy, given the fighting style of Castano. For either winner, the titleholders at 160 pounds are appealing next bouts, but there's a unique situation that could lead Charlo to stand pat at 154 for the time being.