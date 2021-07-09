Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Triller wants to move Lopez vs Kambosos to Australia, Teofimo Lopez team says they’d vacate belt instead

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriller are attempting to once again move the date for the Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr fight, and now they also intend on changing the location. Mike Coppinger reports at ESPN that Triller want to push Lopez-Kambosos back to Oct. 17, and move the fight to Australia. Lopez’s team are not on board with the idea, and manager David McWater says if necessary, they’d vacate the IBF lightweight title — which Kambosos is mandatory challenger for — and move on with something else.

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Boxing#Combat#Espn#Ibf#Ppv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Teofimo Lopez Resumes Training After Recovering From Coronavirus

Teofimo Lopez (16-0) will rejoin his training camp on Monday after testing negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by unified lightweight world champion’s manager, David McWater. Lopez is preparing for a title defense against Australia’s George Kambosos Jr on August 14. With the fight scheduled for...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

“I’d be in prison for that!” Mike Tyson reacts to Deontay Wilder gym beating

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson discussed Deontay Wilder’s battering of boxing wannabe and Kim Kardashian “stalker” Charlie Zelenoff. Mike talked about watching the YouTube clip on the latest episode of his podcast. It featured Wilder rival and ex-world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Tyson gave a blow-by-blow account. It’s...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Roy Jones Jr. Defends Himself Against Errol Spence Criticism: 'I Don’t Hate Nobody'

Roy Jones Jr. doesn’t understand why certain people accuse him of “hating on” welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. In the past, the Hall of Fame boxer has criticized Spence, who holds the IBF and WBC welterweight belts, for not pushing harder for a showdown against WBO titleholder and rival Terence Crawford. But that does not stem from any personal bias against Spence, says Jones, who only wants to see the so-called best prove their case inside the ring.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Posts ‘Embarrassing’ Dustin Poirier Photo

And it’s not a friendly one. The normally humble and respectful Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to chime in with a comment ahead of the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at this Saturday night’s UFC 264 pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Khabib,...
Las Vegas, NVBoxingNews24.com

Keith Thurman sees changes in Deontay Wilder

By Brad Slotnick: Keith Thurman likes what he sees from Deontay Wilder with the changes that he’s made with his new coach Malik Scott. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder will need to add more to his game to avenge his loss next month against Tyson Fury on July 24th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Drops Tyron Woodley Girlfriend Bombshell

The YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley.The first press conference for the their fight on Showtime boxing card took place Tuesday in Los Angeles. Logan Paul Spotted On Plane With Mystery Baby. Jake Paul takes a dig at Tyron Woodley. During the press conference...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Canelo vs. Plant Discussions Playing Out For September, Says Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with WBO, WBA, WBC super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, is still trying to work out a potential fall unification with IBF champion Caleb Plant. Back in May, Canelo unified three of the four major titles at 168-pounds, when he stopped Billy Joe Saunders before...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Bold Offer To Logan Paul Leaks

While Logan Paul’s brother Jake Paul has been in quite the rivalry with UFC executive Dana White, the same clearly cannot be said for Logan himself. During a recent edition of the ever-popular Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul discussed an out of the blue call that he got from White, where he unexpectedly upgraded the seats of the YouTube star turned boxer. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Logan Paul ‘went after a fan’ at a bar in this recent video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy