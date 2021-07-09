Triller wants to move Lopez vs Kambosos to Australia, Teofimo Lopez team says they’d vacate belt instead

Triller are attempting to once again move the date for the Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr fight, and now they also intend on changing the location. Mike Coppinger reports at ESPN that Triller want to push Lopez-Kambosos back to Oct. 17, and move the fight to Australia. Lopez’s team are not on board with the idea, and manager David McWater says if necessary, they’d vacate the IBF lightweight title — which Kambosos is mandatory challenger for — and move on with something else.