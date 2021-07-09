Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Supreme Court again orders state board to certify anti-Whitmer petition

By Ken Coleman
Posted by 
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaEUC_0asXd5bN00

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Michigan Board of State Canvassers must certify conservative group Unlock Michigan’s petition signatures and move the group’s proposal to the GOP-controlled Legislature, which is expected to adopt it.

It is the second time the state high court made the ruling. In June it said that the board had to sign off on the campaign’s signatures to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act that allowed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue her initial health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. Those emergency orders were opposed by many GOP lawmakers, business organizations and right-wing groups.

However, Keep Michigan Safe, an organization that has sought to block the Unlock Michigan effort, filed a motion for reconsideration.

In response to that motion, the state Supreme Court ordered the Board of State Canvassers to approve the signatures. The court said the investigatory powers of the Board of State Canvassers are limited and the bipartisan panel “has a clear legal duty to certify the petition.”

The body is set to meet on Tuesday.

Republicans have roundly criticized the board for not certifying the measure. Last month, state Rep. Andrew Fink (R-Adams Twp.) said “it’s beyond appalling and absurd that the Board of Canvassers is defying not only the will of the people, but now the Supreme Court’s orders. The people of Michigan have done their part in lawfully collecting signatures to validate their initiative, yet these clearly slanted bureaucrats insist on standing in the way of our state’s democratic process.”

Under Michigan law, citizen-initiated petitions first go to the Legislature before voters. If the Legislature adopts the measure, the governor cannot veto it.

State board deadlocks on Unlock Michigan petition

In April, the Board of State Canvassers, a body of two Democrats and two Republicans nominated by their respective parties and appointed by the governor, deadlocked on whether to approve the group’s petition signatures. The two Democratic members wanted an investigation and new rules on petition collection amid claims of wrongdoing by individuals who gathered signatures for Unlock Michigan.

Unlock Michigan turned in almost 540,000 signatures in October 2020 to overturn the act, which the Michigan Supreme Court overturned that month in a separate action. The Department of Health and Human Services issued epidemic orders after the state high court ruling, although all health restrictions have now been lifted. Keep MI Safe had conducted its own review of the signatures and found “numerous defective signatures, duplicates and errors by circulators.”

Keep Michigan Safe spokesman Mark Fisk was “disappointed” by the state Supreme Court decision.

“[It] ignores Unlock Michigan’s illegal conduct and eradicates the state’s ability to keep people safe during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreaks of infectious diseases like anthrax, Legionnaires’, hepatitis and tuberculosis. Unlock Michigan is a brazen political power grab that will put people’s lives at risk and undermine our economy by hamstringing leaders trying to act during public health emergencies for generations to come.”

Fred Wszolek, an Unlock Michigan spokesman, did not respond to a request for comment.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

The post Michigan Supreme Court again orders state board to certify anti-Whitmer petition appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 1

Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

421
Followers
358
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Michigan Law#Gop#Legislature#Republicans#The Board Of Canvassers#The Supreme Court#Unlock Michigan#Democrats#Democratic#Keep Mi Safe#Legionnaires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

Michigan Senate quickly OKs anti-Whitmer petition

The GOP-controlled Michigan Senate on Thursday voted 20-15 to support the Unlock Michigan petition initiative, a measure designed to limit Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The right-wing group turned in almost 540,000 signatures in October 2020 to overturn the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act (EPGA), which the governor […] The post Michigan Senate quickly OKs anti-Whitmer petition appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

State board OKs anti-Whitmer petition, heads to GOP-led Legislature

After a year of right-wing acrimony over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 orders and legal turbulence over an effort to permanently strip some of her emergency powers, the controversial Unlock Michigan campaign prevailed Tuesday at getting its petition approved by the Board of State Canvassers. The bipartisan panel had previously deadlocked on the petition along party […] The post State board OKs anti-Whitmer petition, heads to GOP-led Legislature appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Top Dem: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level is a change that’s “long overdue,” and that he’s prioritizing that effort amid a growing number of states legalizing cannabis. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday unveiled a draft proposal for removing cannabis from the federal […] The post Top Dem: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

Michigan reps. say U.S. House will vote next week on expanding PFAS regulation

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress and Biden administration officials at a conference on Wednesday outlined how they’re attempting to regulate toxic chemicals found in drinking water — including an upcoming vote in the U.S. House. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, a former top environmental official in North Carolina, said the agency is currently in the process […] The post Michigan reps. say U.S. House will vote next week on expanding PFAS regulation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EnvironmentPosted by
Michigan Advance

Community leaders launch coalition to fight PFAS contamination

The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, a group of community members impacted by the toxic chemical PFAS, are unifying to promote action on PFAS contamination.  The Thursday press conference was led by community members who provided government officials and polluters with best practices to deal with PFAS. The community leaders also presented the coalition’s vision […] The post Community leaders launch coalition to fight PFAS contamination appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Michigan Advance

AG kicks off investigation into false election fraud claims, review of GOP chair’s alleged 2018 payoff

Attorney General Dana Nessel has accepted an invitation from state Republican leaders to investigate allegations of people profiting off false claims of election fraud.  Last month, the GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee wrapped its 8-month investigation into claims of widespread evidence of voter fraud in Michigan and released a 35-page report showing the continued right-wing claims […] The post AG kicks off investigation into false election fraud claims, review of GOP chair’s alleged 2018 payoff  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

WASHINGTON — The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push calling on Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation. The anti-poverty campaign, “A Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action,” will run each Monday until Aug. 2. Advocates are urging Congress to enact the sweeping “For the People […] The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Hamtramck, MIPosted by
Michigan Advance

Hamtramck settles Voting Rights Act lawsuit, will provide Bengali language assistance

After the Asian-American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) sued the city of Hamtramck for violating the federal Voting Rights Act, a court order and consent decree have been issued, calling for the metro Detroit city to provide a more ethnically diverse elections environment.    “I am really happy to hear that this agreement was reached,” […] The post Hamtramck settles Voting Rights Act lawsuit, will provide Bengali language assistance appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PoliticsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs $17B schools budget boosting childcare spending, closing district funding gap

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed the largest School Aid budget in Michigan history Tuesday, totaling $17.1 billion, which hits a longtime goal of eliminating the funding gap between districts. “As we look to the next school year and beyond, we know that every student deserves to be funded at the same level to ensure […] The post Whitmer signs $17B schools budget boosting childcare spending, closing district funding gap appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

‘This is really fantastical’: Federal judge blasts pro-Trump attorneys, hints at sanctions

In a six-hour long hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker blasted the “Kraken” litigation team’s sworn affidavits claiming unsubstantiated instances of voter fraud in Michigan’s 2020 general election and signified sanctions requested by state officials are a strong possibility.  Sanctions are allowed when attorney’s submit frivolous or baseless arguments. Michigan Attorney General Dana […] The post ‘This is really fantastical’: Federal judge blasts pro-Trump attorneys, hints at sanctions  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Michigan Supreme Court rejects deadline extension for independent redistricting panel

Updated, 1:51 p.m., 7/9/21, with comment from Voters Not Politicians The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday denied the independent redistricting committee’s request for a deadline extension due to delayed U.S. Census data, throwing a wrench into the new panel’s first go at drawing new district lines for the state. The 13-member Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting […] The post Michigan Supreme Court rejects deadline extension for independent redistricting panel appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

Experts warn against ‘sham audits’ movement across the country

We know: You’ve always been worried this day would come. And even though it was easier to pass notes or catch a few “Zzzs” during the lecture about separation of powers, the moment is here. That time when you wish you would have paid more attention in civics class. Experts for four different organizations came […] The post Experts warn against ‘sham audits’ movement across the country appeared first on Michigan Advance.
KidsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Column: Let’s use data to put kids and families first

Every year, Kids Count in Michigan asks how government policies and budgets can better prioritize what’s most important to us: young people and their families. And these questions have been even more important during the pandemic. As billions of dollars in federal support come into the state and state policymakers consider how to make the […] The post Column: Let’s use data to put kids and families first appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

How many Michigan prison workers have been vaccinated? The state doesn’t know.

As of Tuesday, about 63% of the 32,732 inmates housed in Michigan correctional facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — which is higher than the state average of 57.1%. That was made possible by a coordinated state effort, according to Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesperson Chris Gautz. But as for how many of the […] The post How many Michigan prison workers have been vaccinated? The state doesn’t know. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PoliticsPosted by
Michigan Advance

LGBTQ rights group ready to file suit after state rejects petition signatures

Fair and Equal Michigan, the group behind the ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people, is prepared to file a lawsuit against the Michigan Bureau of Elections (BOE) after determining the petition failed to clear a hurdle to get on the 2022 ballot. The BOE issued a report Thursday stating that the Fair and […] The post LGBTQ rights group ready to file suit after state rejects petition signatures appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

State police data: More than 1/5 of traffic stops involve Black motorists

More than one in every five — 21.5% — of Michigan State Police (MSP) traffic stops in 2020 involved Black motorists — a percentage significantly higher than the African-American population in Michigan that stands at about 14%.   State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor), executive vice chair of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, was disturbed after reviewing […] The post State police data: More than 1/5 of traffic stops involve Black motorists appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Michigan Advance

VP Harris urges Detroiters to get COVID-19 vaccine as city’s rate lags

Calling Detroit the “definition of resilience,” Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday urged city residents to be vaccinated during a COVID-19 “We Can Do This” mobilization event in Michigan’s largest city. During her 18-minute presentation, she praised the city’s frontline workers and others for their work in defeating the deadly virus.  “We need to build […] The post VP Harris urges Detroiters to get COVID-19 vaccine as city’s rate lags appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Michigan Advance

Manufacturer revises pharmacy reimbursements for free HIV drugs

A California pharmaceutical company that produces HIV prevention and treatment drugs says it is changing its reimbursement structure for pharmacies that dispense its medicine for free to uninsured people.  The Michigan Advance removed a July 12 story from publication because it incorrectly reported that Gilead Sciences of California, maker of the drugs Truvada and Descovy, […] The post Manufacturer revises pharmacy reimbursements for free HIV drugs appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

As SE Michigan rebuilds after flooding, how can the state better prepare for future disasters?

As officials in Michigan are calling for more water infrastructure funding after June flooding ravaged through Southeast Michigan, the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) has released a report outlining policy recommendations to improve how states prepare for and handle natural disasters. State Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) and Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) held a […] The post As SE Michigan rebuilds after flooding, how can the state better prepare for future disasters?  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

Here’s how democracies die

If you want to know at what point America’s democracy started to die, experts say 2016 seems like a logical point: With nearly a year to go until his term expired, President Barack Obama’s attempt at appointing a Supreme Court justice failed when the Republican-controlled Senate vowed to block any nominee. Steven Levitsky and Daniel […] The post Here’s how democracies die appeared first on Michigan Advance.

Comments / 1

Community Policy