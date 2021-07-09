Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Rocky Mountain Vibes unveil new identity ‘Las Lloronas de Montana Rocosa’

By Jasmine Arenas
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oB9wn_0asXd4ie00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - This weekend you can catch The Rocky Mountain Vibes' new identity this week for a series against Idaho falls.

The alternate identities are part of an initiative set forth by minor league baseball to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the participating teams.

The alternate identity for the minor league baseball team is a community effort to attract Latin and Latinx communities across Southern Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes are renaming their brand to 'Las Lloronas de Montana Rocosa' which translates to 'The Weeping Women of the Rocky Mountain' for this particular series.

Idaho Falls, known as the 'Chukras,' are also changing their identity in the series. They will play as the 'Idaho Falls Madres.'

This marks a historic game in sports history because, for the first time in minor league baseball history, two teams will play as female brands in a series.

Vice President of the Vibes Minor League Baseball team, Keith Hodges says he wants to host more series like these, that bring the community together.

"It really comes down to us being more intentional about our outreach to our local Hispanic community," expressed Hodges.

"The consulate of Colorado Springs chose the legend of La Llorona and we are excited that we finally have the chance to activate it this series in 2021," added Hodges.

This rebranding was supposed to happen in 2020, but due to the pandemic, they had to hold off a year.

"The support, theme, and story, that we've got going right now with our Hispanic community have been awesome," said Hodges.

The name 'Las Lloronas de Montana Rocosa' stems from the Latin American myth of La Llorona. While the myth has many iterations depending on the region, the tale is often told as being about a woman who drowned her children and was cursed to walk the earth as punishment.

La Llorona is oftentimes depicted as a woman in a white gown, roaming the rivers and creeks throughout Central America looking for her lost children.

The myth of La Llorona has haunted generations of Latin children growing up---and most of the Rocky Mountain Vibes players grew up listening to this myth.

"Our entire roster and entire coaching staff is paid by and comes from the Acereros de Monclova "

For the first time in Colorado Springs professional baseball history, the Rocky Mountain Vibes entered an agreement with the Mexican Baseball league to host minor league players from 'the Acereros de Monclova' opening the door of opportunity for many of these athletes.

"It is now given us the opportunity to reach out to a lot of talented athletes, not just in the United States, but all over the globe, giving them the opportunity to make their way to the big leagues as well," said Hodges.

With more than half of their team being of Hispanic descent, they felt even more compelled to host this series against Idaho Falls.

When you step into the vibes stadium for a game Friday or this weekend, you'll not only see 'La Llorona' make an appearance, but you'll also come across a plethora of decorations alluding to Hispanic culture.

At the concession stand throughout this series, you can also expect tacos, horchata, and margaritas.

For more on how to obtain tickets head on over to their website .

The post Rocky Mountain Vibes unveil new identity ‘Las Lloronas de Montana Rocosa’ appeared first on KRDO .

